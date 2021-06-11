Survey shows Kirkcaldy residents boosted by exercise as Sir Chris Hoy backs findings

Sir Chris Hoy is encouraging people to take up more physical activity as a new survey reveals many in Kirkcaldy feel exercise has helped them cope during the pandemic.

The Scot, who is Great Britain’s joint-most successful Olympian, is backing the Feel Your Personal Best campaign from SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) and SportScotland.

Research commissioned by the organisations shows half of the 109 people survey in Kirkcaldy said being active throughout the pandemic had a positive impact on their wellbeing.

Across Scotland ScotPulse surveyed 1,783 adults with the results broadly matching those in Kirkcaldy.

Any exercise can be ‘transformational’

Edinburgh native Sir Chris, who has been SAMH’s Ambassador for over ten years, said: “Physical activity is central to good mental health, and small changes – like a daily walk with a friend – can be transformational.

“The activity doesn’t need to be strenuous to be effective.

“Feel Your Personal Best is not about clocking steps, miles or the fastest times; it’s about people finding their own way to get moving.”

Concerns over the spread of Covid for the past 15 months have seen many once popular sports deemed too risky.

Although individual and physically-distanced exercise has been encouraged, the situation has left many struggling to maintain fitness and mental balance.

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said the restrictions have been challenging but hopes the campaign can help keep people determined to stay active.

He said: “Clearly everyone in Scotland and beyond has experienced very difficult circumstances over the past 15 months.

“Looking after our own physical and mental wellbeing has been challenging during that time but with the success of the vaccination programme there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“We all have to remain aware of what we can and can’t do in our local authority areas. But as restrictions ease, staying physically active and connected to friends and family is becoming easier.

He added: “Keeping the body and mind active is crucial to our overall health and we hope the Feel Your Personal Best campaign will give people across Scotland a platform to get out and do whatever sport or physical activity helps them to feel better.”

The Kirkcaldy survey found that:

51% of people said being active throughout the pandemic had a positive impact on their wellbeing.

77% of people who were active said that it helped them to get outside more.

63% said being active helped them to relax or switch off.

54% said it gave them more energy.

Being active can be a ‘great coping mechanism’

Chief Executive of SAMH, Billy Watson, said physical and mental health are interlinked.

He said: “The pandemic has been, and continues to be, a hugely challenging time for us all, and the mental health and wellbeing of the entire nation has suffered.

“However, we also know that lots of people found being active to be a great coping mechanism; and it’s really important to remember that as restrictions start to ease.

“You might choose to go for a daily walk, meet friends for a cycle, take up yoga, or even try out a new team sport – whatever it is that makes you Feel Your Personal Best.

“We hope this new campaign will inspire even more people to get moving for their mental health.”

Everyone deserves to feel the benefits of physical activity, the campaign will aim to encourage people to do whatever it is that helps them feel their personal best.

Organisers hope people will use the hashtag #FeelYourPersonalBest to share their experiences of using physical activity to feel better.