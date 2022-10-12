The truth about sleeping pills: How do they work and what are the risks?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

The truth about sleeping pills: How do they work and what are the risks?

By Saskia Harper
October 12 2022, 5.53am
sleeping pills in a hand
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.

If you’re experiencing insomnia or other sleeping problems, the first solution you think of might be sleeping pills.

And while they can be a short-term solution to help some get into a better sleeping pattern, GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe them to patients.

But why is this? How do sleeping pills work? And do you actually need a prescription to get sleeping tablets?

We’re answering all your questions about sleeping pills.

How do sleeping pills work?

Sleeping pills work by interacting with a natural chemical called gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA).

This chemical reduces the activity in the areas of the brain responsible for reasoning, memory, emotions and essential functions, such as breathing.

A man sitting on a bed pouring sleeping pills into his hand.
Sleeping pills work by increasing the effects of GABA on your brain and body. Image: Shutterstock.

The medication increases the effects of GABA on your brain and body. This means these drugs can make you feel relaxed and sleepy, as well as reducing anxiety and relaxing muscles.

As a result, they help you fall asleep more quickly, and also help stop you waking up during the night.

Can I get sleeping pills without a prescription?

In the UK, you can only access sleeping pills with a prescription.

According to the NHS: “GPs now rarely prescribe sleeping pills to treat insomnia. Sleeping pills can have serious side effects and you can become dependent on them.

“Sleeping pills are only prescribed for a few days, or weeks at the most, if your insomnia is very bad [or] other treatments have not worked.”

However, there are some other remedies to aid sleep you can get over the counter from your local pharmacist.

A UK sleeping pills prescription.
Sleeping pills are only available on prescription in the UK.

The NHS says: “You can buy tablets or liquids (sometimes called sleeping aids) from a pharmacy that may help you sleep better.

“Some contain natural ingredients (valerian, lavender or melatonin) while others, like Nytol, are an antihistamine.

“They cannot cure insomnia but may help you sleep better for one to two weeks. They should not be taken for any longer.”

Before using a sleeping aid, you should consult your pharmacist or GP, to find out if it could interfere with any medication you’re taking.

What are the risks of taking sleeping pills?

Taking sleeping pills may be beneficial and help improve sleep for a short time. But the body can quickly build up a tolerance to them.

This means, in order for them to work, you would need to take a higher dosage, which doctors don’t recommend.

Sleeping pills are not suitable for everyone, there can be risks involved. Your GP is unlikely to prescribe them to you if you have severe:

  • lung disease or breathing problems
  • sleep apnoea
  • liver or kidney disease
  • uncontrolled myasthenia gravis (a neuromuscular condition)

Some common side effects of taking sleeping pills can include:

  • Burning or tingling in the hands, arms, feet, or legs
  • Dizziness
  • Daytime drowsiness
  • Dry mouth or throat, or a metallic taste
  • Headache
  • Impairment the next day
  • Mental slowing or problems with attention or memory

Sleeping tablets can be a positive short-term solution if you’re having trouble falling asleep.

Your GP will be able to give you more information on whether they’re right for you.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
Erin is bravely fighting leukaemia and is waiting for a stem cell donnor..
Fife four-year-old Erin's stem cell donor dream as she fights blood cancer for second…
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
Finlay Wilson. Heart Space Yoga and Bodyworks.
Heart Space: Popularity of free aerial yoga classes for kids is soaring in Dundee
Medicinal herbs in a mortar and pestle with leaves and roots on a table
Fife medical herbalist shares top natural remedies to help 7 common sleep problems
Scott uses beats to get a good sleep.
Kirkcaldy yogi Scott explains how beats and brainwaves will get you a good night's…
Young man in sportswear running on treadmill at gym.
5 of the cheapest gyms in Perth and Kinross - but where are they…
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Covid Scotland: Case numbers in Dundee increase by almost 90%
2
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 video released - can you spot yourself?
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Courier readers share their top 7 tips for a good night's sleep

Most Read

1
M&S Foodhall Dundee
Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall
3
2
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k
3
3
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park
4
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
5
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
6
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
7
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
8
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January
9
Aileen Wallace-Edgar, owner of Vintage Beauty Box, and Sophie Butler, manager of Sophie Butler Hairdressing.
St Andrews businesses back ‘amazing’ rail station plan
10
Brian Glendinning and his brother, John
Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott…

More from The Courier

GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Forfar vaccination centre closed after man's sudden death
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee murder trial to proceed
image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare…
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish
Photo shows Mark Fotheringham.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech
GPs are becoming more reluctant to prescribe sleeping pills to patients. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match
Mel McGarva from Kinghorn RNLI.
Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show

Editor's Picks