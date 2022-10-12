Angus star Mitchell heads to Donington Decider in hunt for second British GT title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus star Mitchell heads to Donington Decider in hunt for second British GT title

By Graham Brown
October 12 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 12 2022, 10.22am
Sandy Mitchell will bid to capture his second British GT title in the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo at Donington Park.
Sandy Mitchell will bid to capture his second British GT title in the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo at Donington Park. Image: McMedia

Former champion Sandy Mitchell is all set for a thrilling finale to the 2022 British GT series and the chance of a second title.

The Angus 22-year-old sits second in the championship as it heads to Leicestershire for the return of a Donington Decider to the campaign.

He actually won the series at Silverstone after a Covid calendar reshuffle in 2020.

But Donington Park has restored its reputation as the setting for a sensational showdown – with four crews still in GT3 title contention this weekend.

And Lamborghini star Mitchell will tap into the experience of two years’ ago as he aims for a repeat.

Sandy Mitchell (left) and Adam Balon sit second in the British GT title chase.
Sandy Mitchell (left) and Adam Balon sit second in the British GT title chase. Image: McMedia

“We know it’s going to be tough this weekend,” said the Forfar racer.

“But we head to Donington knowing if we win the final two-hour race of the season, or finish second, we have a chance of lifting the title”.

Mitchell partners Adam Balon in the No. 72 Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

“When I lifted the British GT title back in 2020, I knew if we won the final race of the year we’d clinch the championship,” he said.

“This year it’s slightly different,” admits the Lamborghini factory driver.

“With 37.5 points available to the winner of the last race, we’re just 24.5pts behind the championship leader.

“So we’ve got to overcome that gap and then hope other results go our way.”

Success penalty

But the two-time Spa 24 Hours class winner faces an extra hurdle in his effort to win at Donington.

He and Balon must serve an extra 15-second success penalty at the compulsory driver change as a result of their second place at Brands Hatch which saw them leapfrog into second in the championship.

“It certainly doesn’t help us,” said Mitchell.

“In a perfect world we’d be right in contention at the pitstop, then after the driver change have a safety car period to bunch the field right up again and negate our 15-second stop.

Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch last time out.
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch last time out. Pic: McMedia

“But of course, we can’t count on that.

“What we can do is focus on what we can control, then wait to see what happens with the other cars and drivers.

“Everyone in the Barwell team has been through this scenario with me before.

“I know I have the strongest crew preparing the Lambo for this weekend and they, like Adam and I, are really up for the fight.

“We’re in for a fantastic end to the season.

“It’s going to be a bit of a nail-biter, but we’ll be doing everything we can to win the title again.”

