Broughty Ferry dook organisers the ‘Phibbies’ are one of a kind – just don’t call them wild swimmers

Most folk would be filled with horror at the prospect of immersing themselves in the icy waters of the Tay in nothing more than a swimsuit (or trunks), bathing cap and goggles.

But members of the quirkily-named Ye Amphibious Ancient Bathing Association (Yeaaba), one of Scotland’s oldest open-water swimming clubs, are made of much stronger stuff.

While many of us will sit at home guzzling Christmas leftovers and battling stinking hangovers on January 1st, this dedicated bunch – fondly known as ‘Phibbies’ – will be striking out across the chilly waves during the Broughty Ferry New Year Day dook.

The annual event is, arguably, a brilliant hangover-buster, and it’s set to be an extra special one this year. That’s because it will mark Yeaaba’s 140th anniversary.

Life President Joyce McIntosh, 78, is hoping to attract as many dookers from past events as possible.

Founded in 1884, the club is believed to be the first – and only surviving – swimming club of its kind.

It has a strict dress code – absolutely no wetsuits! Mankinis are optional.

Fascinating history of Broughty Ferry New Year day dook

The club has a fascinating history which begins with a certain bearded fellow named John Barrowman who moved to Dundee from the west of Scotland to manage a branch of the Co-op in 1882. John had a magnetic personality – he’s been described as a bit of a “pied piper”.

He had a huge passion for outdoor swimming and encouraged local fisher folk to join him for morning dips in the Tay before work.

People became hooked, and before long, around 60 swimmers could be seen getting in for a daily constitutional with John, just east of Broughty Castle.

Ye Bunk

As the club grew, it was awarded 10 shillings from the burgh of Dundee to set up a changing room in a corrugated iron hut on the pier that was duly named ‘Ye Bunk’.

Membership started at 9p and swimming was forbidden on the Sabbath. John, meanwhile, was appointed Chief Ancient, or ‘Ye Chief’.

Reports tell of crowds lining the pier to watch swimmers set off across the water, with spectators donating ‘shivery bites’ such as shortbread rounds.

Tales of derring do

Some club members began carving reputations for their derring-do. One swimmer, William Blair, crossed from the Ferry to Tayport in 30 minutes, and then swam back to the Ferry in 33.

He became known as both the “Tay Swimmer” and the “Swimming Confectioner” as he worked at a bakery.

William was up for a laugh, too – he was dropped into the river in a sack at the club’s gala day in 1907!

The first woman to make the crossing was Perth’s Topsy Johnson – in 42 minutes and 34 seconds and in very choppy water. She was forced to pause for a few minutes to allow the swell of a passing steamer to subside.

Outdoor summer galas were held in the harbour and the famous greasy pole – folk had to try to walk across it without falling in – still takes pride of place in the rafters of Ye Bunk.

The Broughty Ferry New Year Day Dook focused on bringing the community together, so the Phibbies invited others to join in. It’s a tradition that continues to this day and often sees swimmers take to the water in fancy dress.

There are loads of other activities planned for Yeaaba’s 140th anniversary. There’s a civic reception on January 26 in Dundee’s City Chambers and an open day in April, which will aim to attract newcomers and volunteers. Then in May, there’ll be a short, self-navigated swim near the Ferry harbour, and the 140th anniversary dinner is at Forbes of Kingennie in September.

Last Broughty Ferry New Year Dook organised by Joyce

The 2024 Dook will be the very that last Joyce – who became the first woman Chief Ancient in 1991, a post she held for 27 years – organises.

“Forty-plus years running the Dook is enough!” she laughs.

However, she’s promising a “surprise” to thank everyone who’s entered and turned up to watch over the decades.

“This year’s Dook will concentrate on welcoming back dookers of the past – without them we wouldn’t be where we are today,” says Joyce.

Online entries for the January 1 Broughty Ferry New Year Day Dook are open until midnight on December 31. Otherwise, you can enter until 2.15pm on the day.

“The support we’ve had from Dundee City Council has been amazing,” Joyce continues. “We’ll be welcoming past Lord Provosts – Baillie Helen Wright, John Letford, Bob Duncan – and current Lord Provost Bill Campbell for a wee presentation.”

There were 231 dookers at last year’s event, and Joyce hopes to beat that number this year.

Today the club has around 100 members, consisting of swimmers, volunteer helpers and active ‘life’ members such as Joyce.

“A Life President is one who’s given years of service and should take a back seat with regards to making decisions!” says Joyce, with a wry smile.

“The previous Life President retired due to ill-health and I thought in 2017 I should accept the position and move out of the president role I had for 27 years.”

Members young and old

The club is always seeking younger swimmers and volunteers, and there’s something for everyone – a pool night at St John’s RC High School, and winter training are among the opportunities.

Currently, the youngest member is 15 and the oldest is Joyce, at 78!

Amazingly, in 140 years, the Broughty Ferry New Year Day Dook has only been cancelled once – in 2021, thanks to Covid. However, in 1989 organisers had to break the ice in the harbour with pickaxes!

The event raises valuable donations for many charities as most dookers secure sponsorship.

Memorable moments

There have been myriad memorable moments over the years, and Joyce recalls a funny story involving journalist and campaigner Henny King in 1990.

“She dressed in a flamboyant white swan costume for the New Year’s Dook but the current caught her and she drifted out to the river!

“Luckily we managed to rescue her before she got swept out to the North Sea!”

While swimming teacher Joyce describes the Tay as Yeaaba’s “swimming pool”, she’s keen to disassociate the Phibbies from the concept of “wild swimming”, given the club’s strict safety regulations.

Not wild swimming

By its very nature, wild swimming is unregulated, unobserved and often impulsive.

“I have two concerns,” says Joyce, “One is the overall safety aspect – I’d hope wild swimming groups have a safety plan in case an accident happens.

“Secondly, I wouldn’t like to see Yeaaba being categorised as ‘wild swimming’ when we’re a regulated club affiliated to the National Swimming body of Scotland and have the wellbeing of members as priority. We’re unique.

“I don’t think there’s another club in the UK that has the facilities, expertise and knowledge that Yeaaba has. We own our own building and have developed it over the years to accommodate members.

Great exercise

Joyce joined the Phibbies in 1979 when she was told swimming was the best form of exercise for her severely asthmatic five-year-son, Robert. He soon progressed to swim open water for Scotland – and is a boatman for the club today.

An elder at Barnhill St Margaret’s Church and formerly a keen marathon runner, Joyce has swum in the sea, lochs and rivers of Scotland.

You can’t become complacent

If anyone is aware of the potential risks of open-water swimming, she is.

“Outdoor swimming is not to be treated lightly,” she says. “You can never legislate for the environment. Every day is a learning day with open water. You can’t become complacent.

“In Scotland, you can walk into a loch and feel quite safe, but it could be deeper than you think; there might be a massive drop or a shelf. You always need to assess the situation and bear in mind things like tides and wind speed.”

All-natural high

Why not just stick to a heated pool? It’s all about the challenge of braving the elements and getting that all-natural high, she says.

Cold-water swimming is said to boost your immune system, burn calories, get your blood pumping, and give you a huge adrenalin rush. And some scientists have speculated that it increases production of brown fat, a “healthy” fat that burns energy and creates heat.

What gives Joyce the biggest buzz is seeing people who might be dubious about open-water swimming giving it a go – seeing the joy on their faces when they achieve their goal is what drives her.

“Whether they swim for a couple of minutes or complete a challenge, their self-esteem is boosted,” she elaborates.

“Lots of swimmers who probably wouldn’t achieve on their own are able to pull together with the team and can do great things, like swimming the English Channel.”

Health and safety comes first at Broughty Ferry New Year Dook

However, Joyce feels the lack of swimming lessons in schools is “disastrous” as many children, especially in summer, jump into cold water with total ignorance – sometimes ending in disaster.

That’s why health and safety is Yeaaba’s top priority. Unlike back in the club’s early beginnings, these days, swimmers aren’t allowed to cross the Tay until they’ve swum the mouth of the Ferry’s harbour at least 36 times.

Today, the club hosts a variety of open water swim events, attracting swimmers from the across the UK, Europe and beyond.

Swims are organised for all ages and there are both fiercely competitive and non-competitive events.

Fulfil your ambition

For anyone keen to join the club, she assures you don’t have to be a great swimmer – help is at hand to help you reach your goals.

“If it’s your ambition to swim across the Tay, we’ll help you achieve that but you must be a fully paid up member,” she elaborates. “If you just want to swim safely and join training nights but don’t want to enter competitions, you’re still welcome.

“If you want to learn new skills you can do that, too. We’ll give you training and volunteering membership is free. There are all sorts of ways you can get involved, whether as a technical officer, first aider, boat handler, someone with life-saving skills, or you can help with committee work.”

Moving forward, the club wants to involve everyone who wants to swim – and as such, they’ve introduced wetsuit categories in some championships.

Sense of achievement

Part of the attraction of open water swimming, apart from getting up close and personal with the Tay’s natural beauty, is the confidence and sense of achievement from pushing yourself not just physically, but mentally too.

“You get different reactions when people first swim,” says Joyce. “You’re out there in this massive space, and that’s more likely to get to you psychologically than what you’re about to do.

“Essentially our style of swimming brings a sense of competing with the elements and a personal challenge. You’re out in the fresh air, training alongside other people, making friends and supporting one another on championship days by agreeing to be their lifesaver.

“It’s about being part of a team and being proud to be a member playing a part in sustaining a club steeped in history. It’s so good for sustaining mental wellbeing.”

The club is the only established one in the UK that boasts its own clubhouse, rescue boats, engines and dedicated boatmen.

Meet the new president

Meanwhile, Yeaaba’s newly elected president Stewart Halliday, 56, has been swimming in open water since he was a young lad.

He first swam across the Tay as a 13-year-old boy.

“I stopped swimming when I was 16 and only started again when I was 44,” he reveals.

“I joined the Dundee City Aquatics Masters section to gain some fitness and start to compete again in the pool.

“One of the swimmers was a member of Yeaaba doing open water swimming – that sparked my interest again.”

Flash of inspiration

Around about that time Stewart, who was then a self-employed joiner, was working on the roof of the fire station on the Kingsway with a clear view of the Tay. It was there that he had a flash of inspiration – deciding he had “unfinished business” on the water.

“I entered some Yeaaba championship swims in 2012 and that was me hooked,” he enthuses.

“I’ve competed in at least 35 races on the Tay and hold two records – Monifieth Breaststroke and Woodhaven Breaststroke.

“I was also invited to be part of a team that swam 45 miles around Jersey Island in 2017, although this was cancelled due to poor weather, and in 2018 where we successfully completed the challenge swim.”

Apart from swimming with Yeaaba, Stewart, who teaches apprentice joiners at Dundee and Angus College, began helping with boat launches and lifesaving.

He was nominated as membership secretary in 2018, a post he still holds.

In 2019, due to an under-active thyroid, he struggled with cold water so stopped open water swimming, but kept up pool swimming.

Feel the buzz

“I still wanted to feel the buzz of championship swims so in 2021, after Covid, I was taught how to handle one of the escort boats,” says Stewart.

“On my first boat handling duty escorting a swimmer they achieved a record breaking swim which felt amazing. Then in 2022 Yeaaba sent me on a powerboat handling training course so I could operate the fast rescue craft.

“It’s a great feeling but it has its pressures knowing you’re responsible for everyone’s safety during races.”

During the 2022/23 season, Stewart put himself forward to be part of the Swim Convenor Team and ended up becoming the lead for all 14 championship swims.

“At the Yeaaba AGM on October 1, I was nominated to become the new president – and going into the 140th Anniversary year is such an honour,” he says.

“To my surprise I was also awarded a life membership of Yeaaba for the work I’ve put in over the years.

“We’re hoping for a good turn out at the Dook as a celebration of Yeaaba’s 140 years. And, of course, it’ll be Joyce’s last one as the organiser. It would be great to see her enjoying the fruits of her tireless labour.”

So folks, what are you waiting for? Dig out those figure-hugging Speedos and take the plunge on January 1!