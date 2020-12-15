Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Police hunt thieves as works van stolen in Perth

by Kirsty McIntosh
December 15 2020, 11.03am Updated: December 15 2020, 1.08pm
Police are hunting for thieves who stole a van from a Perth business.

The Citroen Relay was taken from Glamis Place on Monday.

Officers believe the van was taken sometime between 1am and 7.30am.

The stolen van is marked with the logos of a local fencing and decking firm, and had the registration SL70 ONX when it was taken.

The van stolen was a Citroen Relay (file image).
If you have any information, call 101 or speak with any police officer. Information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
The police reference is incident 0460 of December 14.