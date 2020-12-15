Police are hunting for thieves who stole a van from a Perth business.
The Citroen Relay was taken from Glamis Place on Monday.
Officers believe the van was taken sometime between 1am and 7.30am.
The stolen van is marked with the logos of a local fencing and decking firm, and had the registration SL70 ONX when it was taken.
If you have any information, call 101 or speak with any police officer. Information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
The police reference is incident 0460 of December 14.
