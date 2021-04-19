Coronavirus Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon to give update on shops, pubs and more tomorrow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Nicola Sturgeon will give an important update on lockdown in Scotland tomorrow ahead of the planned reopening next week.

Current Scottish Government plans will see a significant reopening of the Scottish economy from April 26, with the reopening of non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality.

Nicola Sturgeon is scheduled to update Scots on the country’s progress battling coronavirus on Tuesday.

The First Minister is likely to confirm whether the changes scheduled for next Monday will go ahead as planned or whether they should be delayed.

It comes after the change to the rules on travel across Scotland were accelerated, with the ban on travel into different local authority areas lifted ahead of schedule.

What’s expected to change from April 26

A series of changes are planned for next Monday:

All retail premises, libraries, museums and galleries, tourist accommodation will be able to open.

Pubs, bars, and restaurants will be able to reopen and serve alcohol outdoors and potentially open indoors for non-alcohol service.

Up to four people from two households will be able to socialise indoors in a public place such as a café or restaurant.

The limit on wedding and funeral attendance could be raised to 50 people.

Gyms and swimming pools would be open for individual exercise and non-essential childcare would be permitted.

Non-essential work in people’s homes and driving lessons could resume from this date.

Latest Covid-19 stats

Ministers will meet on Tuesday to make the final decision on any changes based on the latest public health advice and data.

In recent weeks the number of new daily cases has continued to fall, with 211 new infections reported on Sunday alongside no new deaths.

Nicola Sturgeon said last week the data showed “significant progress” had been made in tackling the virus.

Pointing to infection rates from earlier this year, the First Minister said: “Back in early January, we were recording more than 2,000 new cases on average every single day. We are now recording around 300 each day.

But she stressed the need to be cautious, warning that easing too many restrictions too soon could prompt a spike.

The First Minister is due to update Scots on lockdown from around midday on Tuesday.