Nicola Sturgeon Covid update: First Minister to set out plan for next 100 days

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Nicola Sturgeon will set out the new Scottish Government’s plans for the next 100 days, including her key priority in tackling the coronavirus crisis.

The First Minister will speak in the Scottish Parliament from around 2pm on Wednesday.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to set out the government’s immediate priorities on issues to “kickstart” the recovery from coronavirus.

The SNP published a plan for the first 100 days of the new government during the election, which Ms Sturgeon is likely to draw on.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to say: “We set out an ambitious programme to kick-start recovery, and we said people in Scotland had the right to decide their future when the current crisis has passed.”

NHS recovery

Details on issues like the remobilisation of the NHS to tackle the backlog prompted by the pandemic are expected at a later date.

The First Minister is expected to tell MSPs: “The last 15 months have been full, far too full, of sadness and heartbreak, but they have also reminded us once again of people’s capacity for ingenuity, compassion and solidarity.

“There are very few changes now which seem unimaginable, or unachievable.

“That is why the plans I am setting out today are unashamedly ambitious.

“We will tackle the Covid crisis as our immediate priority.

“But we will also lead by example in addressing the climate crisis.

“We will create a national care service, to match the post-war National Health Service.

“We will widen opportunities for young people, to ensure that their futures are not limited by this pandemic.

“We will build a modern, high-tech economy, while staying true to enduring values of fairness and compassion.

“And we will put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands.

“The programme I am setting out today is rooted in today’s reality, but it also shows how we can shape a brighter tomorrow.”

Latest statistics

It comes after Public Health Scotland reported a further 318 new cases of coronavirus in Scotland in Tuesday.

Two further deaths from Covid-19 were also confirmed. As of May 25, 7,666 people have died who had tested positive from the virus.

97 people were in hospital as of Monday, with six in intensive care receiving treatment for the virus.

The First Minister will likely provide the latest statistical update when she speaks in Holyrood.