Euro 2020: Ticketless Scotland fans urged not to travel to London

Scotland supporters without tickets are being urged not to travel to London for the Euro 2020 match against England on Friday due to concerns over Covid.

The mayor of London has joined forces with the Scottish government and the Scottish Football Association in an attempt to discourage thousands without tickets who are still expected to travel for the Tartan Army’s first tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Government rules mean only just over 20,000 fans will be allowed in Wembley Stadium and less than 1000 in the Trafalgar Square Fan Zone.

Scottish fans will also be unable to gather at their traditional Trafalgar Square meeting spot due to rules in place.

This area is a fan zone for key workers and the screen will not be visible to those without access.

Furthermore, capacity will also be limited at pubs and bars as they will only be able to serve people who are seated and on tables.

‘If only things were different’

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “In an ideal world I would welcome the Tartan Army to London for this match with open arms.

“But with Covid cases increasing, and with so much at stake as we fight this awful virus, I’m afraid that it just cannot be this time.

“The best thing to do is not to come to London and instead enjoy the game at home .”

This was echoed by Scottish culture minister Jenny Gilruth who said: “Although we have made great progress, we all still have an important part to play in making sure we keep the virus under control.

“I urge all football fans to plan in advance how you are going to safely enjoy the tournament.”