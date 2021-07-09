Covid Scotland cases climb by over 3,000 as numbers in Tayside hospitals increase

Pressure has continued to grow on NHS Tayside with more hospital admissions linked to Covid, whilst 3,000 new cases were announced in Scotland.

Scottish Government data on Friday confirmed there was 3,216 on July 9, up from 2,802 on Thursday,

Officials confirmed a test positivity rate of 9.9%.

World Health Organisation targets say a 5% positivity rate indicates a pandemic is under control.

The new data also showed that across the country 427 people were in hospital after testing positive for the virus.

This includes 63 people in NHS Tayside hospitals and 24 in Fife. A total of 39 people are in critical care units.

A further six deaths were confirmed amongst people who had recently tested positive. It bring the death toll to 7,750.

Covid rates across NHS Tayside

Whilst the number of people in hospital has continued to climb in recent days, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus proportionate to each area’s population has fallen.

In Dundee the seven-day case rate per 100,00 people has fallen from a high of 952 on July 3 to 720 0n July 9.

A total of 167 new cases were identified in the city on July 9, Public Health Scotland data confirmed.

After rising to a high of 557 on July 5, the case positivity rate in Perth and Kinross has fallen at a similar rate to Dundee.

It now stands at 438,96 with 89 new cases confirmed by public health teams. 122 cases were reported in the Angus area.

NHS pressure as cases increase

NHS health boards in Scotland have been warning about the impact increased hospitalisations were having.

NHS Fife had asked bank staff to come forward as it deals with increasing numbers of staff-isolating alongside and increase in patients

And across NHS Tayside the number of new hospital admissions has risen to 63.

The health board said it was busier than at any other time during the pandemic as one senior medic warned even young people were ending up seriously unwell.

Public health director Dr Emma Fletcher said: “Unfortunately, there are young people right now with Covid in Ninewells — not only in our general wards, but also in our intensive care unit and our high dependency unit.

“So today we have a simple plea: please go and get your vaccination.”