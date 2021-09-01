Politics / Scottish politics Covid: Nicola Sturgeon announces vaccine passports as she warns of ‘crucial’ few days to come By Alasdair Clark September 1 2021, 3.26pm Updated: September 1 2021, 5.17pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags coronavirus health Nicola Sturgeon Scottish Parliament video More from The Courier News team News Football bosses question Nicola Sturgeon’s vaccine passport plan September 1 2021 News ScotRail hit with further strike action as engineer pay talks collapse September 1 2021 News Covid vaccine passports in Scotland explained: What you need to know after Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement September 1 2021 Premium Content More from The Courier PROPERTY: Carodean a gorgeous traditional cottage in heart of Falkland Kirkcaldy Esplanade body: Police confirm unexplained death of man, 35 Oxford vice-chancellor ‘embarrassed’ to have Michael Gove as alumnus after Brexit comments ‘The drink was free so everyone had a good time’: Dundee couple celebrate 60 years of marriage Plans for energy training centre to bring skills and jobs to Dundee Perthshire Open Studios returns with more than 200 artists