Covid: More than 800 in hospital in Scotland as 16 further deaths recorded

More than 800 people are now being treated in hospital for Covid-19 in Scotland.

A further 16 deaths have also been reported among people who have tested positive for the virus – the second highest daily increase in six months.

It means that since last year, 8,181 people have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus.

A further 5,692 cases have also been confirmed, including 407 in Fife, 187 in Dundee, 85 in Angus and 65 in Perth and Kinross.

Data shows 805 people are in hospital, up 34 on the figure reported by public health officials on Monday.

Medics are also treating 77 people who have the virus in intensive care, up six on in the previous 24 hours.

The number of people requiring hospital treatment for the virus has more than doubled in recent weeks as the number of cases has increased.

There has also been a sharp rise in the number of intensive care cases.

The vaccination programme reports that 4,128,998 people have received their first vaccination, while 3,742,826 have had a second jab.

The seven-day case rate per 100,000 people has also continued to increase, with Dundee recording a rate of 824 per 100,000 – the highest it has been in the city since July 7.

Fife has a case rate of 785 per 100,000 – the highest it has ever been at any point in the pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon is addressing MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, setting out how the government plans to recover from the pandemic.

The Scottish Government is also due to set out plans for a vaccine passport scheme this week in time for it to be introduced by the end of September.