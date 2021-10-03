Wellbeing: Do you suffer from the Sunday Scaries? 5 top tips to tackle weekend anxiety

After an enjoyable weekend out and about in Tayside and Fife, you should be putting your feet up, enjoying freedom before the week begins again.

But if your Sunday evenings bring a sense of worry or dread about the upcoming week, well, you’re not alone.

The ‘Sunday scaries’ – that feeling of creeping anxiety – is common. Research reveals two in three of us worry about the tasks and challenges in the week ahead.

But it doesn’t have to be like that. Take our experts’ top tips to banish the dread.

Health specialists at Delamere say small changes can add happiness to your routine and help you prepare for a productive week ahead.

1. Plan your Monday routine ahead

Schedule time on a Friday before signing off to set up things for the following week.

Organising your thoughts, time and preparing for upcoming events will help you head into the weekend on a positive.

Creating a regular schedule for Mondays will help take control of your fears and be proactive in dealing with Sunday anxiety.

2. Add in ‘week days’ fun to your plans

Fun shouldn’t be restricted to just the weekend. Planning a mid-week activity can help break up the work week and give you something to look forward to.

Schedule a mid-week movie night – at home or to the cinema. Plan a long walk with your dog, meet a friend for lunch or try a spontaneous visit to see family to lift spirits.



3. Make Sunday the new Saturday

Scheduling fun activities for a Saturday and obligations on Sunday can reinforce the weekend blues and remind us of upcoming responsibilities ahead.

Instead, take care of chores, errands and commitments on Saturday, leaving time on Sunday for fun and relaxation.

Your happier mood on Saturday makes it easier to get through your weekend to-do list.

On Sundays cook a family dinner, invite friends over for a catch-up, or take a trip to the beach or park.

Being physically active outdoors has been shown to reduce stress, anger, depression and improve overall mental and physical health.

4. Relax properly

It’s important to set aside time to unwind and mentally prepare for the week ahead.

If you’re stressed on a Sunday night, you’ll feel more dread and anxiety about getting up in the morning and may find it hard to fall asleep.

• Take a hot shower or bath

• Read a book

• Meditate or try some yoga poses

• Listen to relaxing music

• Play with your children or dog

• Go for a walk

• Watch your favourite funny movie or TV show

Find things that truly relax you and take your mind away from work.

5. Take time off social media

We often find ourselves glued to our phones, checking work notifications and looking to see how others are spending their weekends on social media.

This can create a lot of unnecessary stress and anxiety.

A total phone ban can be challenging, so stick to cutting screen time on apps that make you feel more anxious in general.

Turn off notifications or temporarily delete apps if that helps.

Stop using electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime to get a good night’s sleep and banish your Sunday Scaries.

Click here for more tips on dealing with anxiety.