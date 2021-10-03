Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wellbeing: Do you suffer from the Sunday Scaries? 5 top tips to tackle weekend anxiety

By Dawn Donaghey
October 3 2021, 12.00pm

After an enjoyable weekend out and about in Tayside and Fife, you should be putting your feet up, enjoying freedom before the week begins again.

But if your Sunday evenings bring a sense of worry or dread about the upcoming week, well, you’re not alone.

The ‘Sunday scaries’ – that feeling of creeping anxiety – is common. Research reveals two in three of us worry about the tasks and challenges in the week ahead.

But it doesn’t have to be like that. Take our experts’ top tips to banish the dread.

Health specialists at Delamere say small changes can add happiness to your routine and help you prepare for a productive week ahead.

1. Plan your Monday routine ahead

Schedule time on a Friday before signing off to set up things for the following week.

Organising your thoughts, time and preparing for upcoming events will help you head into the weekend on a positive.

Creating a regular schedule for Mondays will help take control of your fears and be proactive in dealing with Sunday anxiety.

2. Add in ‘week days’ fun to your plans

Fun shouldn’t be restricted to just the weekend. Planning a mid-week activity can help break up the work week and give you something to look forward to.

Schedule a mid-week movie night – at home or to the cinema. Plan a long walk with your dog, meet a friend for lunch or try a spontaneous visit to see family to lift spirits.


3. Make Sunday the new Saturday

Scheduling fun activities for a Saturday and obligations on Sunday can reinforce the weekend blues and remind us of upcoming responsibilities ahead.

Instead, take care of chores, errands and commitments on Saturday, leaving time on Sunday for fun and relaxation.

Your happier mood on Saturday makes it easier to get through your weekend to-do list.

On Sundays cook a family dinner, invite friends over for a catch-up, or take a trip to the beach or park.

Being physically active outdoors has been shown to reduce stress, anger, depression and improve overall mental and physical health.

4. Relax properly

It’s important to set aside time to unwind and mentally prepare for the week ahead.

If you’re stressed on a Sunday night, you’ll feel more dread and anxiety about getting up in the morning and may find it hard to fall asleep.

• Take a hot shower or bath
• Read a book
• Meditate or try some yoga poses
• Listen to relaxing music
• Play with your children or dog
• Go for a walk
• Watch your favourite funny movie or TV show

Find things that truly relax you and take your mind away from work.

5. Take time off social media

We often find ourselves glued to our phones, checking work notifications and looking to see how others are spending their weekends on social media.

This can create a lot of unnecessary stress and anxiety.

A total phone ban can be challenging, so stick to cutting screen time on apps that make you feel more anxious in general.

Turn off notifications or temporarily delete apps if that helps.

Stop using electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime to get a good night’s sleep and banish your Sunday Scaries.

