Are you sober curious? All you need to know on the trend – and top tips for a booze-free social life

The fuzzy head, feeling sick – and perhaps the worst one of all – the dreaded “hangxiety.” Hangovers are hell.

Everyone has their cure – Irn Bru, a full Scottish breakfast, or creeping back under the duvet. And we’ve all said “why do I do it, never again,” after a night on the tiles.

But as the popular charity challenge Sober October ends this weekend, would you consider keeping life booze-free for longer?

Are you one of the growing number of sober curious?

What is sober curious?

It’s a wellness trend promoted by those cutting alcohol out of their lives.

These are people who believe being teetotal has a positive effect on their lives and wellbeing and aren’t afraid to say it!

Globally, overall alcohol consumption is declining. But the trend is particularly popular with under-30s – who are choosing to drink less or not at all.

And the movement has gained momentum on social media channels like Instagram.

Some people cite economic reasons for quitting the booze, others want health benefits and to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Many influencers, including best-selling author of the Unexpected Joy Of Being Sober Catherine Gray celebrate sobriety with their followers and offer tips on how to enjoy, sustain and benefit from a sober life.

And there’s plenty of choice for a booze-free life including specific club nights and even alcohol-free holidays in Tayside.

They’re organised by Lauren Burnison who set up We Love Lucid to offer an alternative to booze-fulled breaks.

Giving up alcohol has a range of mental and physical health benefits including better sleep, weight loss, more energy, brighter skin and reducing risk of long term illness.

Sober social life

To get off to a good start Drinkaware offer tips including:

Letting people know your intentions.

Cutting down gradually.

Rewarding yourself for progress.

Choosing to go teetotal doesn’t mean you have to give up your social life – far from it.

So what are the options if you don’t want a drink?

Mocktails not cocktails

You can still go to the pub – if you want to join your friends, suggest going somewhere you know has great non-alcoholic or mocktail options.

You can also opt for a sparkling water, alcohol-free or non-alcoholic drink.

Why not buy craft-style sodas with natural ingredients and unique flavours, or botanical mixers that can be enjoyed on their own?

Try a new hobby

Take up a new hobby in something that interests you to make the most of hangover-free time.

Try exercise, a new sport, crafts, cooking or personal development like learning a language.

And if you want to introduce more drink-free days into your life, you can also download the free Drinkaware app to set and monitor your goals.

Sober curious is different from serious issues of alcohol dependency or alcohol misuse.

If you are worried about your own consumption or someone you care about, consult your GP or find out about the range of support services that can help.