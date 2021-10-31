Dundee campaigner calls for men to help prevent violence against women

An error occurred. Please try again.

Campaigners are calling for Dundee men to get involved in a global effort to combat violence against women.

Protests and other events have been held across Tayside and Fife following a spate of women being spiked, leading to calls for serious action to protect females.

Next month, two weeks of campaigning will take place as part of a worldwide United Nations movement.

In Dundee, this will see women take to the streets in a “Reclaim the Night” march, calling for an end to violence and abuse.

But Ann Hamilton, chairwoman of the Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership, told The Courier men must also do their bit to speak up and take action.

“We really want to encourage those who wouldn’t normally take part to get involved,” said Ann.

“There’s a lot of public concern around male violence and a lot of women talking about their own experiences of abuse or violence.

“There’s also been an encouraging number of men saying ‘what can I do?’ or ‘is this an issue for me?’

“Men need to come along and show their support.

“But they also need to think about the kind of behaviour that we’ve been hearing about.

‘Men need to show support’

“We want to change what is acceptable, and to have much more respect shown for women’s views and women’s experiences.

“I think when we say ‘violence against women’, it’s often seen as a women’s issue, when really it’s male violence that is the problem.”

A series of activist events will run around the city from November 25 to December 10, with the Reclaim the Night march kicking of the programme on November 25.

Ann said that she believes recent attacks have brought the topic to the forefront of the public conscious.

She said: “Ever since the murder of Sarah Everard, ever since the Me Too movement, women are speaking up more and more about the fact that it is very commonplace.

“I don’t know any woman who has never experienced some form of male violence.”

As women from across the UK reported alleged instances of spiking on social media in recent weeks, some campaign groups announced a “Girls Night In”.

The campaign involved women boycotting night clubs and bars on October 27 to pressure venues into prioritising women’s safety.

However, Ms Hamilton has raised issues with the boycott.

“I don’t think that it should be about women not going out, or only going to certain places, or only socialising with certain people,” she said.

“It should be about venues considering how they keep customers safe and looking out for women who may be vulnerable.

‘Women have always adapted’

“I remember as a teenager being told not to wear short skirts, not to wear too much make-up, not to go out late at night. I don’t remember my brother being given a list of things that he shouldn’t be doing.

“Women have always adapted their behaviour. If you asked any women what they did to make themselves safer, they would give you a list.

“But that has never stopped it.

“The discussion needs to be about the men who think it is okay to intimidate and harass women, or allow other men to behave this way.

“But women staying home is not the answer at all.”

Preparations for the Reclaim the Night march include a creative workshop to make posters and banners. Locals are also invited to produce posters, banners and candle holders for the vigil on December 10.

Prominent city buildings will light up in memory of the victims of male violence.

These include the V&A, McManus Galleries, Police Scotland’s office on Bell Street and St Mary’s Tower at the City Churches.

Campaigners also encourage locals to illuminate Dundee with candles, torches and fairy lights outside their homes.

Challenging peers

Secondary school pupils will get involved with the activities as well, as organisers hope to include people of all ages.

Ann added: “One of the things that the young girls are talking about is challenging their classmates and young boys of their age.

“I don’t believe for a minute that most men want to restrict women’s lives.

“But it is a consequence of the way some boys and young men behave.”

Full details of this year’s programme and how to get involved can be found here.