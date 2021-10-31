One man arrested and another in hospital after Glenrothes disturbance

An error occurred. Please try again.

One man was arrested and another needed hospital treatment after a brawl involving a number of people in Glenrothes.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene close to Warout Stadium on Warout Road, Glenrothes shortly after 12.30am on Sunday.

It followed reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.

A 46-year-old man sustained injuries and was given medial treatment at the scene.

He was later transferred to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40am on Sunday, October 31, officers were called to the Warout Road area of Glenrothes following a report of a disturbance involving a number of people.

A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries and a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Enquiries into the matter remain ongoing.”