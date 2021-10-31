Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bad weather causes chaos for trains heading to Cop26 climate change conference

Horrendous weather has caused chaos for people attempting to travel from London to Glasgow on trains for climate change conference Cop26.
By David Mackay
October 31 2021, 2.50pm Updated: October 31 2021, 4.57pm
Photo of David Mackay
Bad weather is causing extensive delays for Cop26 train passengers. Photo: PA

Horrendous weather has caused chaos for people attempting to travel from London to Glasgow on trains for climate change conference Cop26.

A tree is reported to have fallen onto overhead power lines in the Milton Keynes area – making it impossible for services to get past.

The disruption has caused chaos at London Euston station, which is packed with people attempting to travel north to Scotland for Cop26.

All trains from the station were suspended at about 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon – before a “limited service” resumed on a diverted route through Northampton at about 4.30pm with trains reported to be “extremely busy”.

West coast main line operator Avanti has advised passengers not to travel on Sunday and instead delay journeys until Monday.

Meanwhile, east coast operator LNER is also urging people to stay at home due to damage to overhead wires in the Peterborough area.

Cop26 travel plans derailed

Arrivals boards at Glasgow Central station show trains from London have been cancelled with services instead beginning in Preston in Lancashire.

Trains arriving in Edinburgh from London are currently estimated to be between two and three hours late with connections from Bristol and Birmingham cancelled.

About 25,000 people are due to descend on Glasgow from Sunday for the first day of the international Cop26 climate change conference – with many caught up in the trains disruption.

Many are understood to have been expecting to travel north by rail from London.

However their plans have been disrupted due to strong winds in England causing disruption and damage.

The Met Office has warned of gusts of up to 60mph in the East Midlands on Sunday afternoon.

