Police launch probe after Perth supermarket vandalised during wrecking spree

Police Scotland have launched an investigation after a Perth supermarket was vandalised during a wrecking spree on Saturday morning.

The Asda store on Dunkeld Road, Perth, was targeted alongside another business premises between the hours of 12am and 6am.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the main doors of the supermarket were damaged as well as the shop frontage of neighbouring store, Timpson.

One vehicle – a grey Honda Civic – situated within the car park also had its windscreen broken and bodywork damaged.

Police Scotland have now launched a public appeal as they attempt to track down those responsible.

A spokeswoman added: “We are investigating a number of incidents of vandalisms at Asda, Dunkeld Road, Perth.

“This happened between 12am – 6am on Saturday 30th October.

“A grey Honda Civic parked outside the store had a windscreen broken and bodywork damaged.

“Also, one of the main doors to the store was damaged, along with one of the windows of the Timpson shop outside the main entrance.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1073 of 30th October.”