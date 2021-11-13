Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The 9 best beauty Advent calendars for Christmas 2021

By Katie Wright
November 13 2021, 8.33am Updated: November 13 2021, 10.49am

Chocolate calendars offer a quick daily December pick-me-up. But beauty Advent calendars are a gift – or a treat for yourself – that will last long past New Year.

There’s a huge array of beauty Advent calendars to choose from this year. They cost more than the chocolate variety but the wellbeing effect will be well worth it, we promise!

Here are our top picks for a truly glamorous countdown to Christmas…

1. No7 Beauty Advent Calendar, £47, Boots

Best for: Skincare fans

Featuring a range of bestsellers from No7’s legendary Protect & Perfect line, along with make-up and body must-haves, this selection of minis is a skincare obsessive’s dream. And it’s worth a whopping £184.

2. OPI Celebration Collection Mini Nail Lacquer 25-Piece Advent Calendar, £69.90

Best for: Nail buffs

This carefully curated edit of mini nail polishes features everything from autumnal reds and cool blues, to snowy whites and glittery top coats, perfect for the festive season.

3. Benefit The More, The Merrier Advent Calendar, £58.50

Best for: Make-up devotees

Bene-babes (as fans are known) will go wild for this collection of a dozen cult Benefit favourites – worth £132.46 – including Badgal Bang! and Roller Lash mascaras, as well as the iconic Hoola bronzer.

4. Holland & Barrett 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar, £45

Best for: Vegans

A fantastic array of vegan-friendly bath, body, hair and skincare products, plus a few beautifying accessories (a mix of mini and full-sized). This calendar is excellent value for money, worth more than £170 in total.

5. The Body Shop Share the Love Big Advent Calendar, £80

Best for: Teens

Housed in a beautiful reusable box, the Body Shop’s assortment of fruity shampoos, shower gels, bubble baths and skincare favourites, including some full-sized versions, gives you everything to pamper yourself from head to toe. And it’s worth an impressive £119.

6. The Perfume Shop Advent Calendar, £79.99

Best for: Fragrance fanatics

The Perfume Shop’s first ever beauty Advent calendar is a designer fan’s dream, bringing together 24 adorable mini fragrances for men and women from Hugo Boss, DKNY, Moschino, Paco Rabanne, Versace and more. Plus a special surprise for Christmas Day.

7. ASOS Grooming 12 Day Advent Calendar, £40

Best for: Guys who love grooming

This year, we’re seeing more grooming Advent calendars than ever before. From ASOS, this fab 12-piece kit features hair, skincare and shaving essentials from brands including Elemis, Bulldog, Lab Series and The Ordinary.

8. Freedm Street 2021 Advent Calendar Christmas Express, £159

Best for: Eco warriors

The Freedm Street beauty Advent calendar is completely plastic free (if you choose the no make-up option), with skincare, hair and body products, as well as sweet treats and three Good Deed doors, providing a donation to an animal-friendly charity. Plus, with 17 full-size products and four travel versions, you get a lot for your money.

9. Jo Malone Limited Edition Advent Calendar, £325

Best for: Luxury lovers

For the ultimate in Advent opulence, it doesn’t get better than this Jo Malone scented extravaganza. Inside the chic reusable box you’ll find mini soaps, votive candles, hand creams, colognes and more, plus a 30ml fragrance as a Christmas Eve treat.