Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

One dead and two arrested after Montrose-bound ship crashes in Baltic Sea

By Alasdair Clark
December 13 2021, 4.57pm Updated: December 14 2021, 9.37am
Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej

One crew member from a Danish cargo ship involved in a crash with a Scottish vessel bound for Montrose has died.

It has been confirmed that a crew member was found dead in the hull of the upturned Danish barge, while a British and Croatian have been taken into custody.

The Scot Carrier was in a crash with Danish ship Karin Hoej in the early hours of Monday in a busy Baltic shipping route off Sweden.

A major rescue operation was launched after two crew members from the Danish vessel were reported missing.

The British cargo ship Scot Carrier pictured on the Baltic Sea.

International media including Swedish news site Kvallsposten reported that one of the missing crew has died.

They said authorities in Sweden had launched a probe into the crash, with a British and Croatian national arrested.

It is understood both of those arrested had been on the Montrose bound Scot Carrier, which is registered in Inverness and was due to arrive in Scotland on Monday afternoon.

One dead as Swedish authorities launch criminal probe

The Swedish Maritime Administration first received a distress call at around 3.30am local time, with screams heard as they approached the scene between the Swedish town of Ystad and the island of Bornholm.

At least 11 boats and ships, an airplane and a helicopter were involved in the search for the missing crew members, but this operation ended without locating the pair, the administration said.

A body was later found inside the capsized Danish ship, it added.

The Danish Meteorological Institute said that while there was fog in the area at the time it had not been dense and that the weather was unusual for the time of the year.

Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej after it collided with the Scot Carrier.

Swedish prosecutors said a probe into several crimes is under way, including gross negligence in maritime traffic, causing death through negligence, and marine intoxication.

Two people, including a British citizen born in 1991, have been detained.

A press spokesman for the Swedish Coast Guard Valdemar Lindekrantz told the country’s TV4 network that “we suspect that parts of the British crew have not been sober”.

“I can confirm an accident has happened but I do not know the circumstances,” Soren Hoj, managing director of Rederiet Hoj which owns the Karin HoJ, said.

A spokesperson for operator Scotline said: “Scotline can confirm that they have an interest on the Scot Carrier, however, for the time being Scotline are not in a position to comment further since the details of the incident are currently under investigation and still ongoing.

“The master, ship, crew and company are assisting and complying with local authorities as required.

“Further details will be given in due course.”

Montrose-bound cargo ship crashes in Baltic Sea sparking major rescue operation

More from The Courier