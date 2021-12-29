Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From Harrison Ford in Glasgow to Harry on Oprah: The biggest pop culture moments in pictures in 2021

By Louise Gowans
December 29 2021, 6.00am
In the second year of the covid-19 pandemic, the headlines were frequently dominated by politics, grief and vaccine updates leading many of us to find comfort and escape in pop culture and entertainment.

2021 was the year of surprises, from Bernie Sanders becoming one of the biggest and most unexpected memes of the year to Britney Spears finally getting the freedom she deserves.

After years of speculation, one of the highlights of the year for many was the release of Friends: The Reunion which saw Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer sit down together to discuss the much-loved show.

One of the most shocking moments of 2021 was “that” Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah which gripped over 17 million viewers.

It was the first time since 1992 that a member of the royal family has spoken so candidly about the family’s inner workings.

The duo joined Oprah for a two-hour sit-down to discuss claims of bullying, racism and the poor treatment they endured at the hands of the monarchy.

We take a look back at some of the biggest pop culture moments over the last year.

 

US Senator, Bernie Sanders with his now famous gloves at the Inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden. This picture saw Bernie take social media by storm as he was transformed into a meme that went viral and became one of the biggest of 2021. Greg E Mathieson Sr/MAI/Shutterstock
Finneas O’Connell, left, and Billie Eilish pose in the press room with the awards for best song written for visual media and record of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
‘Friends: The Reunion’ drew in audiences from all over the world when it was released on HBO on May 27. Twitter / HBO
Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” poses in the press room at the Oscars 2021. Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Chloe Zhao poses with her Oscar trophies in the press room at the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony. Zhao won the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director for her movie Nomadland. Chris Pizzello/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A body double for Harrison Ford and Boyd Holbrook are seen on a horse and motorbike during a parade scene on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre during filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford. Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Cast of Queenz, Jaymi Hensley (Mis Dia Montay, the White Queen), Grant Jackson (Gold Queen – Bella DuBall), Louis Wallond (the Rock Queen aka Billie Eyelash) Lew. Ray (the Blue Queen – Mr Van Cartier) Josh Hanson (Pink Queen – Candy Caned), on Calton Hill before their performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Jason Sudeikis appears with his awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and best comedy series for “Ted Lasso” at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian turned up to the Met Gala in an outfit that quickly became dubbed as both ‘iconic’ and ‘confusing’. Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in an interview with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the bullying, racism and poor treatment they endured during their time living with the Royal family in England and how this ultimately led to them stepping away. Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP
In a move that nobody expected, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited after originally calling it quits back in 2002. The pair are pictured at the premiere of “The Tender Bar”, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
After nearly 14 years, Britney Spears’ conservatorship finally came to an end. Confetti falls as fans stand outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse as the news breaks. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Actor Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris which is filming in Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/PA Archive/PA Images
Travis Scott has been hit by hundreds of lawsuits following the deaths of 10 people at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

