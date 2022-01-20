Police outline new approach to combat violence against women and girls in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police Scotland has started work on a new strategy for combatting violence against women and girls, following criticism of the way such crimes are tackled across the UK.

The development was discussed at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) on Wednesday, where attendees drew attention to a “shifting and increasingly complex landscape” making it necessary to adapt.

Significant attention has been focused on the issue in the wake of a series of shocking crimes in the past two years, including the murder of Sarah Everard by a Metropolitan police officer in 2020.

Recent statistics show the number of recorded sexual crimes increased by more than 13% in 2021/22 compared to the previous year, with the number of rapes rising by 12%.

A report from the SPA meeting says there is “evidenced growth in both volume and complexity of crimes, occurring within public, private and virtual space environments” but the increasing figures could also partially “be attributed to increased public trust and confidence in the policing response”.

The number of recorded domestic abuse incidents has increased each year for the last five years. The most recent figure is 65,251 – a 4% rise from 2019/20.

The report highlights steps that have already been taken, such as the ‘That Guy’ campaign which called on men to spot troubling behaviour in their friends.

That campaign is described as a “resounding success”, gathering 2.9 million views on Twitter and being shared millions of times on other social networks to an “overwhelmingly positive” reaction.

Most guys don’t look in the mirror & see a problem. But it’s staring us in the face. Sexual violence begins long before you think it does. #DontBeThatGuy pic.twitter.com/78B05S5lRk — Don't be That Guy (@ThatGuyScotland) October 13, 2021

The new “bespoke” approach, titled Police Scotland Strategy to Tackle Violence Against Women and Girls, has a target of promoting respect and ensuring women can “live free from all forms of violence, abuse, exploitation and harassment”.

The report adds: “The strategy will recognise the impact of broader societal issues, the need for attitudinal and cultural change and seek to inspire and influence change through education, intervention, prevention and the robust pursuit of perpetrators.”

Examining the social implications of these efforts, it concludes: “There exists a genuine appetite for change within our communities.

“It is imperative that our response considers intersectionality issues, those from different marginalised or minoritised groups, and caters to the diversity of all women and girls in Scotland, hearing and understanding their bespoke experiences.”