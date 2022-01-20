Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carnoustie High Street Post Office branch saved but facing temporary closure

By Graham Brown
January 20 2022, 1.12pm Updated: January 20 2022, 2.50pm
The Post Office branch in the store on Carnoustie High Street is closing for a fortnight.

Carnoustie’s town centre Post Office has been saved in a move that will bring longer opening hours for the branch.

There were fears for its future after Spar confirmed its lease of the shop at 83 High Street was to end this month.

But the Post Office has confirmed changes which will improve the six-days-a-week operation.

However, it means the branch will temporarily close for around two weeks while building works are carried out.

It is closing at the end of business on Thursday.

Work will take around two weeks to complete.

The branch is expected to re-open on Tuesday February 1 at 9am.

Additional opening

A Post Office spokesperson said: “During the refit customers can access Post Office services from any convenient branch, including West End Post Office, 43 Barry Road, Carnoustie and Monifieth Post Office, 33 High Street.

“When the branch re-opens there will be longer opening hours of Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm.

“This means that the branch will no longer close at lunchtime and it will close later.”

MSP welcomes Carnoustie post office news

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey said: “Given my previous conversations with the Post Office had provided hope for continuity of service from the new external postmaster while the shop changed hands, it is regrettable that in the end customers will be disrupted by this closure of around two weeks while it is refitted.

“However, confirmation of retention of a presence on the High Street, as well as the news of longer Post Office hours on the shop’s reopening, is welcome.

“I have also been in further dialogue with Royal Mail about the future of undelivered parcel collection in the town, given the loss of the existing Spar facility, and hope we can secure a similarly positive outcome in that regard.”

Innovative hub plan

The news follows the announcement of a landmark deal to bring a new banking hub to the high street.

Carnoustie has been without a bank branch since TSB followed the Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Scotland in withdrawing from the town.

Carnoustie bank
An Essex pilot of the banking hub which is due to come to Carnoustie later this year.

But now it will benefit from an agreement between banks, consumer groups, ATM network LINK and the Post Office.

It means the banks agree to share service to ensure communities have access to cash.

The hub is due to be established this year, but a location is yet to be confirmed.

