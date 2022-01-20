Carnoustie High Street Post Office branch saved but facing temporary closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carnoustie’s town centre Post Office has been saved in a move that will bring longer opening hours for the branch.

There were fears for its future after Spar confirmed its lease of the shop at 83 High Street was to end this month.

But the Post Office has confirmed changes which will improve the six-days-a-week operation.

However, it means the branch will temporarily close for around two weeks while building works are carried out.

It is closing at the end of business on Thursday.

Work will take around two weeks to complete.

The branch is expected to re-open on Tuesday February 1 at 9am.

Additional opening

A Post Office spokesperson said: “During the refit customers can access Post Office services from any convenient branch, including West End Post Office, 43 Barry Road, Carnoustie and Monifieth Post Office, 33 High Street.

“When the branch re-opens there will be longer opening hours of Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm.

“This means that the branch will no longer close at lunchtime and it will close later.”

MSP welcomes Carnoustie post office news

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey said: “Given my previous conversations with the Post Office had provided hope for continuity of service from the new external postmaster while the shop changed hands, it is regrettable that in the end customers will be disrupted by this closure of around two weeks while it is refitted.

“However, confirmation of retention of a presence on the High Street, as well as the news of longer Post Office hours on the shop’s reopening, is welcome.

“I have also been in further dialogue with Royal Mail about the future of undelivered parcel collection in the town, given the loss of the existing Spar facility, and hope we can secure a similarly positive outcome in that regard.”

Innovative hub plan

The news follows the announcement of a landmark deal to bring a new banking hub to the high street.

Carnoustie has been without a bank branch since TSB followed the Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Scotland in withdrawing from the town.

But now it will benefit from an agreement between banks, consumer groups, ATM network LINK and the Post Office.

It means the banks agree to share service to ensure communities have access to cash.

The hub is due to be established this year, but a location is yet to be confirmed.