A823: Woman injured after car and tractor crash near Gleneagles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a tractor in Perthshire.

The A823 was closed between Gleneagles and Glendevon following the collision at around 4.50pm on Tuesday.

Drivers were told to avoid the area while the road was shut for several hours.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 4.50pm on Tuesday to a report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a tractor and a car, on the A823 between Gleneagles and Glendevon.

“One driver, a woman, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“The road was closed to allow recovery and reopened around 9.55pm.”