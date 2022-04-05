Piped farewell is icing on the cake as Moira says goodbye to Goodfellow and Steven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Piped farewell is icing on the cake as Moira says goodbye to Goodfellow and Steven

By Graham Brown
April 5 2022, 6.03pm Updated: April 5 2022, 8.38pm
Young piper Finlay Liddell surprised manager Moira Curr on her final day at Goodfellow and Steven.
Young piper Finlay Liddell surprised manager Moira Curr on her final day at Goodfellow and Steven. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Staff and regulars at Goodfellow and Steven in Broughty Ferry turned the tables on one of the shop’s most popular figures as she stepped into retirement.

Manager Moira Curr has been one of the smiling faces at the famous baker’s busy Campfield Square premises for 20 years.

She has served up countless numbers of the family firm’s delights to an army of loyal customers and passing trade.

But on Tuesday it was 66-year-old Moira who received an unexpected treat.

Moira Curr
Bagpiper Finlay Liddell surprises shop manageress Moira. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Young bagpiper Finlay Liddell struck up a tune as the well-liked manager finished her last shift.

And customers joined company director Martin Goodfellow and Moira’s colleagues in wishing her a long and happy retirement.

It was an emotional moment for the much-loved employee when the surprise was sprung.

Goodfellow and Steven
Moira can’t hold back the emotion as young piper Finlay Liddell plays in the Broughty Ferry shop. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Sweet tooth

But there’s a fair chance Moira won’t be a stranger at the Barnhill branch.

Elma Clark, who is taking on the manager’s role, revealed Moira is partial to one of the Goodfellow and Steven favourites.

“She’ll kill me for letting the secret out, but Moira has a sugar round doughnut with her first cup of tea in the morning,” said Elma.

“But she lives just round the corner from the shop so I’m sure we’ll be seeing her coming in for some!

Goodfellow and Steven
Manager Moira Curr has been a popular manager at Goodfellow and Steven in Campfield Square. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“Moira’s going to be sadly missed by the staff and all our customers.

“We’re a close-knit team here and she loves to have a bit of banter with everyone who comes in.

“She’s so well-known to all of our regulars and they have been wishing her well for retirement.”

Goodfellow and Steven
Don Henderson, Martin Goodfellow and Moira Curr after her final shift at the Campfield Square shop. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

125th anniversary

It’s a big year for Goodfellow and Steven.

2022 marks 125 years since David Goodfellow and his wife, Margaret set up shop in the centre of Broughty Ferry.

In addition to being descended from a dynasty of bakers, David was an amateur artist of considerable skill.

This talent shone through in both the design and finished quality of the cakes the firm remains renowned for.

And this year also marks a half century for the Campfield Road shop.

