Piped farewell is icing on the cake as Moira says goodbye to Goodfellow and Steven

Staff and regulars at Goodfellow and Steven in Broughty Ferry turned the tables on one of the shop’s most popular figures as she stepped into retirement.

Manager Moira Curr has been one of the smiling faces at the famous baker’s busy Campfield Square premises for 20 years.

She has served up countless numbers of the family firm’s delights to an army of loyal customers and passing trade.

But on Tuesday it was 66-year-old Moira who received an unexpected treat.

Young bagpiper Finlay Liddell struck up a tune as the well-liked manager finished her last shift.

And customers joined company director Martin Goodfellow and Moira’s colleagues in wishing her a long and happy retirement.

It was an emotional moment for the much-loved employee when the surprise was sprung.

Sweet tooth

But there’s a fair chance Moira won’t be a stranger at the Barnhill branch.

Elma Clark, who is taking on the manager’s role, revealed Moira is partial to one of the Goodfellow and Steven favourites.

“She’ll kill me for letting the secret out, but Moira has a sugar round doughnut with her first cup of tea in the morning,” said Elma.

“But she lives just round the corner from the shop so I’m sure we’ll be seeing her coming in for some!

“Moira’s going to be sadly missed by the staff and all our customers.

“We’re a close-knit team here and she loves to have a bit of banter with everyone who comes in.

“She’s so well-known to all of our regulars and they have been wishing her well for retirement.”

125th anniversary

It’s a big year for Goodfellow and Steven.

2022 marks 125 years since David Goodfellow and his wife, Margaret set up shop in the centre of Broughty Ferry.

In addition to being descended from a dynasty of bakers, David was an amateur artist of considerable skill.

This talent shone through in both the design and finished quality of the cakes the firm remains renowned for.

And this year also marks a half century for the Campfield Road shop.