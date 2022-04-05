COURIER OPINION: Strathmartine Hospital lessons must be learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
COURIER OPINION: Strathmartine Hospital lessons must be learned

By The Courier
April 5 2022, 6.27pm Updated: April 5 2022, 6.31pm
The derelict Strathmartine Hospital near Dundee has been a problem site for years.
It’s not uncommon for The Courier to be reporting on Strathmartine Hospital.

But it is unusual to be bringing positive news about the abandoned NHS property on the outskirts of Dundee.

The confirmation that more than 200 new homes, including badly-needed social housing, are set to rise from the rubble marks a welcome milestone in the saga of Strathmartine.

One of the many fires which have further devastated the Strathmartine Hospital site.

The derelict site has been a magnet for vandals since it was closed by NHS Tayside in 2003.

We have reported on countless fires there.

And the emergency services have wasted huge sums on dealing with break-ins and outbreaks.

Neighbours and politicians have also campaigned long and hard for action, amid fears intruders would come to harm.

They include local mum Gaynor Robertson.

Strathmartine campaigner Gaynor Robertson and her son Jonathan.

Her 13 year-old son Jonathan died after a fall at nearby Baldovan House, which has since been demolished.

She went on to campaign for similar action at Strathmartine to prevent another tragedy.

So while applauding the approval of the Strathmartine masterplan, it’s entirely fair for Angus councillors to demand lessons are learned.

The owners of redundant buildings have a duty to society to maintain and protect them.

They have a responsibility to actively seek a new future for them, particularly if they are in public ownership.

It is not acceptable to allow sites, such as Strathmartine, to become eyesores and even death traps, attracting hooligans and putting additional pressure on other publicly-funded bodies.

And we also need a planning system that is fit for purpose.

Local councils everywhere must ensure they provide a process that gives a fair say to developers, neighbours and other interested parties, without leading to needless costly and potentially ruinous delays.

