Stagecoach confirm price rises for bus tickets across Tayside and Fife

By Jake Keith
April 20 2022, 8.25pm Updated: April 20 2022, 8.29pm
Stagecoach prices are set to increase in May.
Stagecoach East Scotland has confirmed price hikes for almost all bus fares in Tayside and Fife.

The new rate will take effect on Sunday May 8 with an average rise of 4.8%.

The firm has blamed the decision on fuel and staff wage rises and says costs across the bus industry have risen by around 12% since 2019.

However, nightrider tickets, valid for unlimited travel after 7pm, will be frozen at £3.

‘Significant cost inflation’

Douglas Robertson, managing director for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the country and we are committed to continuing to keep fares as low as possible for our passengers.

“Like many sectors of the economy, bus operators are seeing significant cost inflation, primarily driven by increased fuel and staffing costs.

Stagecoach buses operate in Angus, Perthshire, Dundee, and Fife.

“At the same time, the money bus operators receive in fares to keep services running remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels.”

The company has stressed a revamp of its pricing structure last year saw the cost of most ticket types reduced.

The new ticket options meant that many single fares reduced in price and it created new multi-journey zones and tickets offering more flexible travel options.

Rises going towards drivers’ wages

Mr Robertson added: “As well as paying for the day to day running of the country’s vital bus networks, ticket costs help us to continue investing in improvements for our passengers, and pay for bus workers who have worked hard to keep communities connected and services running during the pandemic.”

All under-19 tickets and weekly child MegaRider tickets will be withdrawn due to customers aged between five and 21 — and resident in Scotland — being eligible for free travel.

Stagecoach is soon introducing a further 46 new fully electric buses costing £21.4m across Scotland to improve air quality.

It comes after Xplore Dundee also revealed significant price rises across its fares.

