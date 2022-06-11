Dundee councillors urged to declare cost of living emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee councillors urged to declare cost of living emergency

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
June 11 2022, 8.00am
Dundee councillors are being urged to declare a cost of living emergency as food and fuel prices soar and household budgets are squeezed.

The city will become the first local authority in Scotland to raise the flag if councillors back a Liberal Democrat motion on Monday night.

It follows two Liberal Democrat controlled councils in England – Eastbourne Borough Council and Mendip District Council declaring cost of living emergencies late last month.

“We are really concerned about the crisis facing many Dundee households as food, fuel, energy and other bills go through the roof and given the many folk in Dundee who are already struggling financially, the situation is now very serious indeed,” Strathmartine ward councillor Daniel Coleman said.

Liberal Democrat, Daniel Coleman, says Dundee councillors should vote to declare a cost of living emergency.

“We hope for cross-party support in making this declaration and we are also calling on the council to lobby the UK government to immediately reduce the standard rate of VAT from 20% to 17.5% for one year, saving the average Dundee household a further £600 this year.

“We are also calling for the Westminster Government to immediately re-introduce the pensions triple lock to support Dundee’s pensioners, applying the triple lock formula from start of 2022/23 financial year and backdating payments.”

Eastbourne Borough Council, the first to make a declaration, announced a payment of £20,000 to Eastbourne Foodbank and a £250,000 cost of living emergency living grant days after.

Not ‘just an issue for lowest paid’

Councillor Coleman said action was needed to help struggling families in Scotland’s fourth city.

He said: “This isn’t just an issue for the lowest paid, it affects the squeezed middle just as much.

“We’re now living in a country where a few at the top do well, but everybody else is struggling.

“It is vital that the council highlights the situation and calls on government to take action to help households.”

The motion will be brought to Dundee City Council‘s Policy and Resources Committee for debate.

Cllr Coleman’s party colleague, West End councillor Michael Crichton, also said other forms of practical help for families – such as providing grants for cavity wall and loft insulation and new windows in poorly insulated homes – needed to progress with a greater intensity.

“Scottish Government figures suggest that over 610,000 Scottish households are living in fuel poverty with over 310,000 being in extreme fuel poverty,” he said.

“The number of households benefitting from the Warmer Homes Scotland initiative has been really low and it is vital that more households in Dundee are given help to make their homes better insulated to help with energy costs and keep their homes warmer.”

