TELLYBOX: Gripping series We Own This City is like The Wire 10 years later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

TELLYBOX: Gripping series We Own This City is like The Wire 10 years later

By David Pollock
June 11 2022, 8.16am
Jamie Hector as Sean Suiter in We Own This City.
Jamie Hector as Sean Suiter in We Own This City.

“Most police worth a s***, they can pretty much write their way out of anything,” declares Baltimore police sergeant Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal).

He’s talking to a room full of cops at the beginning of six-part true-crime drama We Own This City (Sky Atlantic).

His training speech is an impassioned plea not to cut corners by brutalising suspects on the streets.

But there’s an implied deeper meaning – that the smart cop who knows the law and keeps their head down can trample civil rights without attracting complaints.

Crime, cops and corruption

We Own This City is adapted from last year’s non-fiction book of the same name by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, subtitled ‘A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption in an American City’.

It tells the story of Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, which in 2017 was found to be linked to all three ‘C’s of the subtitle.

John Bernthal as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins in We Own This City.

The tempting premise isn’t why a buzz has built around WOTC.

The series’ co-creator and writer is another former Baltimore Sun reporter who turned his experiences into books and then a crime series.

That’s David Simon, co-creator of The Wire, which drew acclaim as the greatest television series ever made.

A step into The Wire’s milieu

WOTC isn’t a sequel, but it’s easy to see why some people are talking about it in those terms.

Simon’s other series have included Treme, Show Me a Hero and The Deuce, but WOTC is the first to step back into The Wire’s milieu of Baltimore street-dealers, frustrated lawyers and politicians, and compromised cops.

On the evidence of the first episode, it’s almost everything the old-school Wire fan could have wanted.

The cast and scenarios are as sprawling as any of the epic novels The Wire was compared to. The narrative skips around between past and present, carefully showing us the right piece of the jigsaw at just the right time.

Wunmi Mosaku at attorney Nicole Steele.

Wunmi Mosaku is excellent as attorney Nicole Steele, navigating – and leading the audience – through the complexities of how hard it is to weed out corruption in the department. Dagmara Dominczyk is cool-eyed as FBI investigator Erika Jensen.

Thug with a badge

Elsewhere, we meet thug with a badge Hersl (Josh Charles) and embattled Police Commissioner Davis, played by Delaney Williams, one of a number of familiar Wire faces appearing as different characters.

Co-written by crime author and fellow Wire veteran George Pelecanos, the only thing missing here is the unique and brilliant comedy of some of the original’s wildest characters.

The Wire a decade later

It’s every bit as grippingly addictive, though, with the added sense that this is the world of policing a decade on from The Wire.

It’s a world of viral mobile phone footage, where some clips are edited to make the police look bad and stop them doing their job, but others are a threat to police who use violence with impunity.

These cops undergo cultural sensitivity training and take clues about gang beefs from the lyrics of local rappers.

So no, it’s not a sequel to The Wire – but it still feels like the American crime drama of its time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]