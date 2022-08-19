Hungry for something new? The top 5 places to eat in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Enjoying yourself to a meal out is a special treat. And nothing is more disappointing when the spot just doesn’t quite hit your craving. Fear not, Kingdom of Fife! From Scottish Tapas to spicy Mexican, we’ve found the top 5 places to whet your appetite.

Top 5 places to eat in Fife:

Christie’s

With the tag line ‘food should be fun! If it’s not, then you’re doing it wrong!’, Christie’s Dunfermline is the perfect place to enjoy delicious and locally sourced ‘scran’ with family and friends.

Founded by two friends through their mutual love of food and spending time with family, Christie’s newest restaurant brings a Scottish twist to the people of Fife. The ultra-modern setting allows to you to dine in comfort with your clan.

With hospitality at the forefront, Christie’s have designed a menu to satisfy the hunger of any guest that walks through the door at breakfast, lunch and dinner time. The menu is made up of ‘wee yins’, fantastic for ordering lots of different options and sharing, ‘big yins’ for a more classic way to dine. There’s even a ‘veggie yins’ and ‘food for the bairns’ to make sure everyone gets fed. For the adults, make sure to try out the Christie’s cocktail menu.

Christie’s is open 7 days a week at Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline. Follow along with Christie’s on socials to keep up to date with the latest information.

The Bonnybank Inn

Put on your sombrero, drink a shot of tequila and ‘vamos’ down to The Bonnybank Inn, Fife’s leading Mexican restaurant.

The Bonnybank Inn is set in an idyllic location on the outskirts of Kennoway, but don’t let the serenity outside fool you about the fiesta happening inside! With 20 years experience of Mexican food, the family-owned restaurant has perfected the art of cooking Mexico’s favourite dishes like fajitas, quesadillas and tacos that will leave you rushing to plan your next visit. They also offer vegetarian, vegan and kids options to make sure everyone is looked after.

With guest satisfaction at the top of their priorities, The Bonnybank Inn boasts hundreds of five-star reviews on TripAdvisor. They even ran a competition in the first half of the year to send one of their guests and a plus one on an all-inclusive holiday to Mexico.

The Bonnybank Inn is open Wednesday – Sunday on Cupar Road. Book a table at the Bonnybank Inn for you and your amigos today.

Burger Island

Burger Island is a family run business operating in Burntisland since 1992. Burger Island offers freshly cooked, jaw dropping burgers, hot dogs, wraps and breakfast to eat-in or take-away.

Burger Island opened their first shop on Burntisland high street in 2021 after having a successful year during Covid. After a fantastic first few months in the shop, they won Scotland’s best takeaway and are currently nominated for an award in this years ‘Good Food Awards’. With guest satisfaction as the top priority, they pride themselves on fantastic customer service in a friendly atmosphere and are also dog friendly!

A must visit on the Fife Coastal path, check out Burger Island’s delicious menu or visit them at 83 High Street in Burntisland.

Café Choca Latte

5-star ratings, scrumptious desserts and a menu to make your mouth water – Café Choca Latte in Thornton is one of Fife’s finest café destinations. Opening in December 2021, Café Choca Latte has established itself as a hotspot for food lovers alike to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner. With its contemporary décor, the Café successfully brings that big city feeling to Fife.

The all-day breakfast menu consists of breakfast feasts, as well as vegan and gluten free options. The topped pancakes remain a firm favourite with guests.

For lunch and dinner, the menu is packed full of indulgent dishes from succulent double quarter pounders to a mountain of loaded nachos. Café Choca Latte also has a dedicated kids menu so you can bring the little ones along too.

To top off the experience, the dessert menu offers a variety of flavoured ice creams from classics like Vanilla and Strawberry to the unique flavours of Galactic Caramel and Drumstick Lollipops. The café is open 7 days a week, 9am – 11pm. Follow along with Café Choca Latte on socials here.

The Grande Restaurant at Dean Park Hotel Kirkcaldy

The Grande Restaurant at Dean Park Hotel Kirkcaldy is the place to dine for a truly memorable dining experience, you are welcomed into The Grande’s cocktail lounge to enjoy a pre-dinner refreshment from the extensive drinks menu.

The team of creative chefs, led by Morten Rengtved, begin your meal with hand-crafted canapés, handmade breads, and flavoured butters to excite your taste buds before choosing dishes from their seasonally inspired menus.

Locally supplied produce is something close to their hearts. The Grande Restaurant works with local suppliers in the Fife area and has their very own kitchen garden.

Over the years, The Grande Restaurant has built a reputation for steaks and flambés. Harnessing this, they have installed a dry-aged fridge where they can produce the most flavoursome steaks, dry aged to 50 days in-house whilst also pushing boundaries with their fine dining cuisine.

The Grande is tailored to each individual guest and their passionate service team are there to ensure every aspect of your evening is truly memorable.

View the Grande Restaurant menus, opening times, and book now to experience The Grande Restaurant at the Dean Park Hotel.