Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
October 7 2022, 12.48pm Updated: October 7 2022, 1.55pm
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Ninewells Hospital A&E

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from News

Ninewells Hospital A&E
Covid Scotland: Case numbers in Dundee increase by almost 90%
Ninewells Hospital A&E
LISTEN: Dundee community's shock after 13-year-old boy assaulted
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Dundee fundraiser Catherine Letford, 10, gets a Courier Gold Star for her charity work
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Courier readers share their top 7 tips for a good night's sleep
Ninewells Hospital A&E
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray sets out timeline for Lewis Vaughan's Raith Rovers return
young researcher in a lab at the University of Dundee - Find out more about how you can apply to get university expertise to help your business.
Get your business ‘on the road’ to success with help from the University of…
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Abertay University hosts pioneering event to improve gaming for those with sight loss
Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
Image of the ship the Apprentice's Tale at harbour
Scotland is a nation of storytellers
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Dundee opticians graded 'exceptional' by health inspectors
5

Most Read

1
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Ninewells Hospital A&E
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
Ninewells Hospital A&E
BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
Ninewells Hospital A&E
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Ninewells Hospital A&E
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
Ninewells Hospital A&E
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Ninewells Hospital A&E
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
Ninewells Hospital A&E
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot

Editor's Picks