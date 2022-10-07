Girl, 10, too scared to walk to school after flasher exposed himself in Kirkcaldy park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Girl, 10, too scared to walk to school after flasher exposed himself in Kirkcaldy park

By Ben MacDonald and Matteo Bell
October 7 2022, 1.03pm Updated: October 7 2022, 5.58pm
Gallatown Park, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Gallatown Park, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

A 10-year-old girl has been left traumatised after a man exposed himself to her and two friends in a Kirkcaldy park.

The flasher approached the girl and her friends, aged 10 and 11, in Gallatown Park at around 9pm on Thursday, before pulling his trousers down.

Police are looking for the man and are appealing for any information connected to the incident, but it has left the children shaken up.

The mother of one of the girls said her daughter has been too scared to go out since.

Girl, 10, ‘distressed’ after man pulled down trousers in park

She said: “They were heading towards the Park Road entrance when a man walked out in front of them, pulled down his trousers and exposed himself before pulling his trousers back up and taking off down the street.

The flashing took place in Gallatown Park last night. Image: Google Street View.

“My daughter is still very distressed about what happened.

“She was too scared to walk to school this morning.

“She was meant to be going to her friend’s house this evening but has decided she doesn’t want to go outside and she doesn’t want to visit the park.

“There’s a club and a hub in the park, right next to where my daughter was flashed, that runs activities for kids in the area.

“My daughter and her friends weren’t there at the time but lots of kids do attend events held there during the week.

“I’d like to warn parents to keep an eye on their children and to pick them up at the park if they do attend the hub just in case this happens again.”

Police appealing for information on Kirkcaldy flasher

The mum has asked anyone with information or footage from doorbell or car cameras to get in touch with police.

She added: “She has started to open up about what happened to me but refused to speak with the police and the social worker.

“We have provided the CID with details and they have had lots of people out on the streets and have said that they will be looking for more information.

“I put up a post on social media regarding what had happened and residents have been extremely helpful, sharing the post and sending footage from their Ring doorbells over. Police have received some of the footage to help with their investigation.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers received a report of an indecent exposure at Gallatown Park, Kirkcaldy at around 9.50pm on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 3432 of October 6.”

