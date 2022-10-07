Girl, 10, too scared to walk to school after flasher exposed himself in Kirkcaldy park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 10-year-old girl has been left traumatised after a man exposed himself to her and two friends in a Kirkcaldy park.

The flasher approached the girl and her friends, aged 10 and 11, in Gallatown Park at around 9pm on Thursday, before pulling his trousers down.

Police are looking for the man and are appealing for any information connected to the incident, but it has left the children shaken up.

The mother of one of the girls said her daughter has been too scared to go out since.

She said: “They were heading towards the Park Road entrance when a man walked out in front of them, pulled down his trousers and exposed himself before pulling his trousers back up and taking off down the street.

“My daughter is still very distressed about what happened.

“She was too scared to walk to school this morning.

“She was meant to be going to her friend’s house this evening but has decided she doesn’t want to go outside and she doesn’t want to visit the park.

“There’s a club and a hub in the park, right next to where my daughter was flashed, that runs activities for kids in the area.

“My daughter and her friends weren’t there at the time but lots of kids do attend events held there during the week.

“I’d like to warn parents to keep an eye on their children and to pick them up at the park if they do attend the hub just in case this happens again.”

The mum has asked anyone with information or footage from doorbell or car cameras to get in touch with police.

She added: “She has started to open up about what happened to me but refused to speak with the police and the social worker.

“We have provided the CID with details and they have had lots of people out on the streets and have said that they will be looking for more information.

“I put up a post on social media regarding what had happened and residents have been extremely helpful, sharing the post and sending footage from their Ring doorbells over. Police have received some of the footage to help with their investigation.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers received a report of an indecent exposure at Gallatown Park, Kirkcaldy at around 9.50pm on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 3432 of October 6.”