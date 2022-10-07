Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
October 7 2022, 1.16pm Updated: October 7 2022, 2.10pm
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
tahini
Foodies on foot: What did I make of these four dishes from Tahini in…
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at…
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
'Mindless vandals' wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
'People called my children monkeys': New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor's experiences of…
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
The Menu Awards: 37 best pictures from 2022 event
Photo shows the sign for the Olympia Leisure Pool in Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee leisure bosses must make space for swimmers as Olympia disaster drags…
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Mill o' Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Covid Scotland: Case numbers in Dundee increase by almost 90%

Most Read

1
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
Tim Hortons Dundee drive-thru.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot

Editor's Picks