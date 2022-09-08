Job adverts appear for Tim Hortons Dundee as drive-thru nears completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Job adverts appear for Tim Hortons Dundee as drive-thru nears completion

By Jake Keith
September 8 2022, 3.00pm Updated: September 8 2022, 4.03pm
Tim Hortons in Dundee under construction.
Tim Hortons in Dundee under construction.

Coffee chain Tim Hortons is advertising for various front of house and management jobs for its new Dundee drive-thru.

The Canadian multinational is set to open its first outlet in the city in the next few months next to Lidl just off Kingsway East.

The company has not yet given an opening date but the exterior of part of the building is nearing completion.

More than 50 jobs created

And now various positions as team members are listed online, paid at what it describes as “minimum wage and above”.

Posts as shift managers/restaurant floor managers are also being advertised with a salary of £26,000 a year.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK said: “The news confirming our arrival in Dundee will delight many of those in the local community, especially our fans that have supported us throughout our journey in Scotland.

The building is nearing completion.

“We are excited to be launching in a city known for its ice hockey, something that is close to us as a brand, and we look forward to making our renowned offering more accessible.”

Tim Hortons is famous for its Timbits (tiny donuts made from the holes cut from its regular-sized ones) and also offers a simple breakfast and lunch menu.

One completed, the Tim Hortons is expected to feature a 9m coffee cup-shaped sign by the roadside near the Kingsway.

The new signage approved for Tim Hortons Dundee.

The development has faces various obstacles since first being proposed in November 2020.

It was rejected by the council’s planning committee because a majority of councillors feared it would take footfall away from high streets and the city centre.

Fears over traffic and impact on town centres

SNP Councillor Ken Lynn said at the time: “We shouldn’t be building up the Kingsway at the expense of the city centre and the district centres such as Stobswell and Lochee.

“It is irresponsible of us to continue to encourage greater car use at a time when there is a climate emergency, quite apart from the damage that has been done to our city centre and district centres.”

The firm is advertising for staff.

However the company won an appeal to the Scottish Government’s planning department who ruled the council’s reasoning was flawed.

The area, called New Craigie Retail Park, is also home to a Lidl, Arnold Clark and Screwfix.

Mr Hydes added: “We look forward to engaging further with the local community and are proud to be offering over 50 career opportunities.

“We would love to hear from all those passionate about a career in hospitality, no matter the experience.”

