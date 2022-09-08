Job adverts appear for Tim Hortons Dundee as drive-thru nears completion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coffee chain Tim Hortons is advertising for various front of house and management jobs for its new Dundee drive-thru.

The Canadian multinational is set to open its first outlet in the city in the next few months next to Lidl just off Kingsway East.

The company has not yet given an opening date but the exterior of part of the building is nearing completion.

More than 50 jobs created

And now various positions as team members are listed online, paid at what it describes as “minimum wage and above”.

Posts as shift managers/restaurant floor managers are also being advertised with a salary of £26,000 a year.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK said: “The news confirming our arrival in Dundee will delight many of those in the local community, especially our fans that have supported us throughout our journey in Scotland.

“We are excited to be launching in a city known for its ice hockey, something that is close to us as a brand, and we look forward to making our renowned offering more accessible.”

Tim Hortons is famous for its Timbits (tiny donuts made from the holes cut from its regular-sized ones) and also offers a simple breakfast and lunch menu.

One completed, the Tim Hortons is expected to feature a 9m coffee cup-shaped sign by the roadside near the Kingsway.

The development has faces various obstacles since first being proposed in November 2020.

It was rejected by the council’s planning committee because a majority of councillors feared it would take footfall away from high streets and the city centre.

Fears over traffic and impact on town centres

SNP Councillor Ken Lynn said at the time: “We shouldn’t be building up the Kingsway at the expense of the city centre and the district centres such as Stobswell and Lochee.

“It is irresponsible of us to continue to encourage greater car use at a time when there is a climate emergency, quite apart from the damage that has been done to our city centre and district centres.”

However the company won an appeal to the Scottish Government’s planning department who ruled the council’s reasoning was flawed.

The area, called New Craigie Retail Park, is also home to a Lidl, Arnold Clark and Screwfix.

Mr Hydes added: “We look forward to engaging further with the local community and are proud to be offering over 50 career opportunities.

“We would love to hear from all those passionate about a career in hospitality, no matter the experience.”