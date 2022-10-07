Concern for missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say there is concern for the welfare of a missing Kirkcaldy man who is “not suitably dressed” for the weather.

Brian Paterson was due to attend an appointment in Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday.

But his family raised the alarm after the 56-year-old failed to return home.

Police searching for Brian say he was last seen on CCTV around 11.45pm on Thursday walking from Lauder Road onto Adamson Avenue.

Description of missing man

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with a medium build and short, balding, grey hair.

Officers say he was wearing a black jacket, blue shorts and grey Adidas trainers when he was last seen.

Police have been checking further CCTV footage from the area.

‘Our concern is growing’

They are also calling on anyone who may have seen Mr Paterson to come forward.

Sergeant Paul Thomson said: “Our concern for Brian is growing, he is not suitably dressed for the recent inclement weather.

“His family is understandably worried for him and just want him home safe and well. If anyone has seen Brian, or has any knowledge or information as to his whereabouts, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0043 of October 7.