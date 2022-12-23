White Christmas possible in Perthshire as Met Office issue snow warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
White Christmas possible in Perthshire as Met Office issue snow warning

By Matteo Bell
December 23 2022, 12.16pm
Snow in Perthshire in 2021
Some parts of Perthshire have been told to expect snow on Christmas day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perthshire residents could see a white Christmas, with Met Office forecasters issuing a yellow warning for snow on December 25.

Those living in the most northern and western parts of Perth and Kinross – such as Comrie, Aberfeldy and Pitlochry – could see some snowfall on the big day.

The warning comes into place at 9pm on Christmas day and will last until 6pm on Boxing Day.

“Frequent blustery snow showers” are expected across the area covered by the alert, with forecasters warning of potential disruption to travel plans.

White Christmas could disrupt travel plans in Perthshire

According to the Met Office, roads and railways likely to be affected – potentially leading to longer journey times for those travelling.

Travel could be disrupted by snow.

Those heading north are particularly likely to be affected, with the warning extending across much of the Highlands and parts of the north-east.

The yellow warning also says there is “a very small chance” of power supplies being affected, and drivers have been told to watch out for patches of ice on the road.

Mild temperatures expected in Dundee, Fife and Angus

A fairly wet and mild Christmas is forecast across the rest of Tayside and Fife.

In Dundee, Fife and Angus the temperature is expected to sit around 7°C for most of the day, dropping down to 3°C as night falls.

Light rain is expected in Perth and much of Fife, with Dundee and Angus staying dry.

