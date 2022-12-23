White Christmas possible in Perthshire as Met Office issue snow warning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire residents could see a white Christmas, with Met Office forecasters issuing a yellow warning for snow on December 25.

Those living in the most northern and western parts of Perth and Kinross – such as Comrie, Aberfeldy and Pitlochry – could see some snowfall on the big day.

The warning comes into place at 9pm on Christmas day and will last until 6pm on Boxing Day.

“Frequent blustery snow showers” are expected across the area covered by the alert, with forecasters warning of potential disruption to travel plans.

White Christmas could disrupt travel plans in Perthshire

According to the Met Office, roads and railways likely to be affected – potentially leading to longer journey times for those travelling.

Those heading north are particularly likely to be affected, with the warning extending across much of the Highlands and parts of the north-east.

The yellow warning also says there is “a very small chance” of power supplies being affected, and drivers have been told to watch out for patches of ice on the road.

Mild temperatures expected in Dundee, Fife and Angus

A fairly wet and mild Christmas is forecast across the rest of Tayside and Fife.

In Dundee, Fife and Angus the temperature is expected to sit around 7°C for most of the day, dropping down to 3°C as night falls.

Light rain is expected in Perth and much of Fife, with Dundee and Angus staying dry.