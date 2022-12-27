Tailbacks on A90 at Forfar Road in Dundee after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tailbacks on A90 at Forfar Road in Dundee after crash

By Poppy Watson
December 27 2022, 1.44pm Updated: December 27 2022, 3.31pm
A car crash on Forfar road heading into Dundee is causing long tailbacks. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
A car crash on Forfar road heading into Dundee is causing long tailbacks. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Motorists were stuck in long queues on the A90 at Forfar Road in Dundee after a two-car crash.

The road was partially blocked southbound following the incident, which happened at around 12.30pm. 

Drivers caught in the tailbacks experienced delays of more than 30 minutes.

The collision was cleared shortly before 2.30pm but delays continued into the afternoon.

Traffic Scotland urged road users to take care approaching the scene, near Claverhouse Road.

A car with ‘L’ plates was involved in the collision. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Forfar Road traffic moving ‘very slowly’ after crash

One motorist said: “I’ve been stuck in the queue for more than half an hour.

“Queuing for several miles coming into Dundee way past Tealing.

“It is moving very, very slowly.

The crash involved two cars. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“Once you get down Powrie Brae you can see blue lights up beside the Caird Park filling station.

“The sign says there has been a crash.”

Traffic Scotland tweeted: “The A90 at Forfar Road, Dundee, is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident.

“Due the to road traffic incident on the A90, Forfar Road, Dundee, there is delays in the area of 30 minutes.”

