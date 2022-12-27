Tailbacks on A90 at Forfar Road in Dundee after crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists were stuck in long queues on the A90 at Forfar Road in Dundee after a two-car crash.

The road was partially blocked southbound following the incident, which happened at around 12.30pm.

Drivers caught in the tailbacks experienced delays of more than 30 minutes.

The collision was cleared shortly before 2.30pm but delays continued into the afternoon.

Traffic Scotland urged road users to take care approaching the scene, near Claverhouse Road.

Forfar Road traffic moving ‘very slowly’ after crash

One motorist said: “I’ve been stuck in the queue for more than half an hour.

“Queuing for several miles coming into Dundee way past Tealing.

“It is moving very, very slowly.

“Once you get down Powrie Brae you can see blue lights up beside the Caird Park filling station.

“The sign says there has been a crash.”

Traffic Scotland tweeted: “The A90 at Forfar Road, Dundee, is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident.

“Due the to road traffic incident on the A90, Forfar Road, Dundee, there is delays in the area of 30 minutes.”