What the papers say – May 1 By Press Association May 1 2024, 1:28am May 1 2024, 1:28am What the papers say – May 1 (PA) A sword attack in north-east London which left a boy dead and four people injured features among a variety of stories on the nation's front pages. The Telegraph, the Daily Express and the i report on the attack in Hainault that killed a 14-year-old boy on his way to school. 📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Schoolboy killed in daylight sword rampage'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/aklNt5gyNO— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 30, 2024 Wednesday's front page: Boy, 14, killed in horror 'sword attack'#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/mP4LsJPEjr pic.twitter.com/lpDJgFTONa— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 30, 2024 I: Boy, 14, killed on his way to school #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Vyztl8riD9— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 30, 2024 Daily Mirror leads with the headline "sword attack horror", while The Guardian says there was "22 minutes of horror". Wednesday's front page: Sword attack horror #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/YQqFBRrhgC pic.twitter.com/0giv6rXcH6— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 30, 2024 THE GUARDIAN: 22 minutes of horror #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IsZfHUWpXw— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 30, 2024 The Metro focuses on the "courage" of the police officers who were injured in attempting and eventually stopping the man. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰COURAGE OF SWORD COPS🔴 Boy, 14, killed and two officers among four stabbed as they tackle maniac #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/busO6Wkerz— Metro (@MetroUK) April 30, 2024 Meanwhile, the group chief executive of HSBC has given notice that he will retire from the role, according to the Financial Times. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 1 May https://t.co/WtkQQIp69i pic.twitter.com/Ng79FmTvUr— Financial Times (@FT) April 30, 2024 The Times says Britain's record levels of immigration are falling. TIMES: Immigration levels fall #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FPEPmqBx86— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 30, 2024 The Independent leads with the "Rwanda flight farce" after ministers promised to find thousands of missing illegal asylum seekers set for deportation. INDEPENDENT: Rwanda flight farce #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7rh6NRxa2P— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 30, 2024 The Daily Mail runs with a story on health scans that could prevent four in 10 deaths from prostate cancer. DAILY MAIL: Prostate scans that could cut deaths by 40% #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xGv325A4kU— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 30, 2024 And the Daily Star says mayoral candidate Count Binface has released his manifesto to "save the UK". Wednesday's front page: Make Britain great again!#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/pq8hDh73nq pic.twitter.com/VRrjJsvrfV— Daily Star (@dailystar) April 30, 2024