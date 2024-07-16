Dundee DJ Pat Kelly on his Radio Tay days, his life in music and meeting his hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee DJ Pat Kelly on his Radio Tay days, his life in music and meeting his hero

Pat presented numerous programmes including the hugely popular 70s show on a Sunday night in the 1990s. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Sally Masterson, Pat Kelly and Mandy Ward at Radio Tay.
Sally Masterson, Pat Kelly and Mandy Ward at Radio Tay. Image: Supplied.

DJ Pat Kelly’s love for music was ingrained in his DNA from an early age.

Uncle Jim was guitarist with 1960s pop band Honeybus but it was the sounds of the 1970s that Pat was perhaps best remembered for after joining Radio Tay.

Bay City Rollers, Elton John, Mott the Hoople, Queen and Slade dominated the airwaves when Pat began his career in hospital radio in 1974.

He was 14 and his job as technical operator was to put out the pre-recorded programmes at designated times.

These included a show from a certain Arthur Ballingall from Buckhaven who would become better known as the legendary Ally Bally.

Pat got his big break in September 1981

Pat was 20 when Radio Tay launched in Dundee in October 1980 to bring local voices to the airwaves from a studio in North Isla Street.

Painting and decorating was his day job but he dreamed of following in the footsteps of his hero Noel Edmonds and being a DJ on commercial radio.

His big chance came in September 1981.

people stand beside a mixing desk for the official opening of Radio Tay in 1980.
The official opening of Radio Tay in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Radio Tay wanted to replicate the popularity of the BBC Radio 1 Roadshow.

Pat responded to an advert looking for presenters.

“I simply loved music and to work in radio was what I always wanted to do,” he said.

“I applied, did a rotten audition but still got the job.

“Dave Bussey, who later became a presenter on BBC Radio 2, ran the roadshows back then.

“We are still great friends today and keep up with one another on a regular basis.”

Pat Kelly and Ronnie Stephen stand beside speakers on stage at the roadshow.
Pat Kelly and Ronnie Stephen at the Radio Tay Roadshow. Image: Supplied.

Pat said one roadshow at Glamis Castle will stick in his mind forever following a personal appearance from the actor Jon Pertwee.

“A horse and cart suddenly appeared in front of thousands of people,” he said.

“The next thing Worzel Gummidge appeared through the bales of straw.

“The children went crazy and it was brilliant how it all came together.”

Friendships formed at North Isla Street

Many careers were launched from North Isla Street, including that of Mark Goodier who ended up on BBC Radio 1 and hosting Top of the Pops.

Pat Kelly behind the decks at the station
Pat Kelly behind the decks at Radio Tay. Image: Supplied.

“It was an exciting time to be in radio back in the 1980s and friendships were made and still remain to this day,” said Pat.

“Kenny Page was the most experienced presenter when I first started.

“Kenny was a great and lovely guy and was amazing to watch in the studio and he had a wicked sense of humour – just like Eddie Mair.

“Of course, Ally Bally was always popular with his fun style of presentation and the listeners loved his cheeky banter and humour.

“Graham Stuart was always so relaxed on air and was a real nice guy.

“Mark Goodier was great to be around and later became a presenter on BBC Radio 1.”

Sally Masterson, Tony Donald, Norma Gamble, Ally Bally and Kenny Page in the Radio Tay offices.
Sally Masterson, Tony Donald, Norma Gamble, Ally Bally and Kenny Page. Image: Supplied.

George Mackintosh was the first programme controller and Radio Tay was soon capturing more listeners in its area than all the other stations.

“I will never forget George saying to me in November 1983: ‘I want a demo tape from you by Thursday!’

“He got one.

“By the Saturday I was presenting my first-ever live broadcast.

“The Triple T was Tay’s Top 30.”

Making a date with Status Quo in 1984

Pat became a popular weekend broadcaster with a devoted following.

He said: “I enjoyed playing different music genres.

“We were allowed a lot of freedom to play what we wanted back then.

“I always enjoyed meeting listeners and one guy I met joked he was going to sue me because I blew the valves on his radio while he was listening to one of my shows.

“God knows how old that radio was and I doubt a judge would have even known that valve radios were still around.

“I laughed and said I would settle out of court by offering compensation of a Sydney Devine record, which he took.

“It was all good fun.”

Status Quo on stage in 1984.
Status Quo on stage in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

His voice was his living and Pat met many famous people over the years.

Not everyone recognised him by face, though!

“I went to interview Status Quo at the Caird Hall in 1984,” he said.

“I was standing in the dressing room with Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt when a chap comes up and tells me to get out.

“He thought I was a fan who had sneaked in to the dressing room.

“When I explained who I was he became very apologetic and said he would send me a Status Quo End of the Road Tour jacket.

“Funnily enough, I never did receive the jacket.”

Sounds of the 1970s in the 1990s

Pat presented numerous programmes including the 70s show on a Sunday night in the 1990s, which was extremely popular.

A Radio Tay poster showing Pat Kelly
Pat Kelly was a hugely popular presenter. Image: Supplied.

“It was a fast-paced show with news headlines and some of the best music we could find from that decade,” he said.

“It was a great time in my career.

“And I loved the show.

“My time at Radio Tay came to an end due to touring with various bands.

“I was a guitarist who spent a lot of time on the road.

“I had to make a decision and decided to concentrate on touring.”

He hung up the headphones but would return for spells back at Radio Tay and Wave 102, as well as becoming the matchday DJ for Dundee United.

DJ Pat Kelly with Sir Alex Ferguson during his time at Tannadice.
Pat Kelly with Sir Alex Ferguson during his time at Tannadice. Image: Supplied.

Pat was forced into early retirement aged 54 in 2014 after a botched back operation from the disgraced Ninewells Hospital surgeon Sam Eljamel.

His career as a DJ and session musician was overshadowed as Pat exposed Eljamel and successfully led the fight for a public inquiry.

Pat remained a fan of Radio Tay in retirement but became disillusioned about the depleted localisation and loss of favourite presenters.

Meeting Noel Edmonds was his highlight

More programmes started being broadcast from the central belt under Bauer Media, before Tay FM and Tay 2 joined the Greatest Hits Radio network.

The Radio Tay building was recently closed and put up for sale.

Pat Kelly and Rolling Stone Bill Wyman.
Pat Kelly and Rolling Stone Bill Wyman. Image: Supplied.

“The station went from strength to strength in the 1980s because it was broadcasting in the community it served,” said Pat.

“You got to know your regular listeners and you became firm friends with them.

“When you lose the localness you lose the listeners.

“Dundee needs a local station serving the needs of the city.”

Pat looks back on his days at North Isla Street with great fondness.

Noel Edmonds during his time at Radio 2
Meeting Noel Edmonds was a career highlight. Image: Supplied.

“Over the years I have met some incredible artistes,” he said.

“Glen Campbell, The Drifters, Albert Lee, The Proclaimers, Leo Sayer, Status Quo, The Three Degrees and Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones to name a few.

“But the biggest highlight for me was to interview my ultimate radio hero.

Noel Edmonds was a nice guy to meet and talk to and I must admit I was starstruck because to me he was the greatest radio presenter BBC Radio 1 ever had.

“That would never have happened without my spell at Radio Tay and I am entirely grateful to have made so many friends in that very special industry.”

