5 of the best Christmas dinner home deliveries in Fife and Angus

From luxurious lobster to festive pies - take the stress out of Christmas Day dining with our list of home delivery options.

Take the stress out of Christmas dinner with local home delivery.
By Rachel Mcconachie

Between decking the halls, wrapping gifts, and coordinating festive activities, cooking an elaborate Christmas dinner can feel overwhelming.

Thankfully, many restaurants and catering services now offer home delivery options for Christmas feasts, allowing you to enjoy a mouth-watering meal without lifting a finger.

Whether you’re craving a traditional turkey with all the trimmings or a gourmet twist on Christmas classics, I’ve pulled together 5 options to ensure your festive dinner is as special as it is stress-free.

Haar at Home lobster meal.

Haar at Home

Fife’s Haar at Home offers luxurious Christmas dinner delivery boxes that bring fine dining to your doorstep.

Their standout options include Dean’s Luxury Festive Feast for 4 and the Dean’s Deluxe Festive Feast for 4, priced at £249.95 and £349.95 respectively.

Both feature an indulgent selection of premium ingredients, such as whole Scottish lobsters with mirin butter, 32+ day-aged Wagyu sirloin steaks, and decadent sides like seaweed potatoes and roasted butternut squash.

The deluxe version elevates the feast further with additional caviar and a wider range of gourmet delights.

Orders can be made online, with delivery available on select dates throughout December.

Optional upgrades include pairing your meal with fine wines or champagne for the ultimate festive experience.

Steven McPhee and wife Danielle McPhee of Strathearn Food Company in their mobile fish and chips van. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Strathearn Food Company

The couple behind the popular mobile fish and chips van Strathearn Food Company Events are offering collection from Auchterarder of Christmas Home Dine meals.

The meals include options such as traditional lentil soup, chicken liver port pate, roast turkey, beef, brie, fig and cranberry tart and an assortment of side.

The desserts range from cheesecake to sticky toffee pudding and all come in ovenproof boxes with easy reheat instructions.

Woodmill Game offers collection for Christmas.

Woodmill Game

Fife’s Woodmill Game offers an exceptional Christmas collection designed for those seeking a gourmet feast with a focus on wild game.

Their highlight is the 3 Game Bird Roast, which includes expertly deboned pheasant, mallard crown, and partridge, complemented with a plum-infused stuffing.

This dish, serving 3-4 people, is crafted to elevate festive dining with minimal preparation required​.

Additionally, they provide a “Build Your Own Hamper” option, allowing customers to create a bespoke selection of items such as venison cuts, wild sausages, game birds, pâtés, and ready meals.

For more details, visit their Christmas Collection page.

Oakfield Farm bronze turkeys are a delicious and ethical choice. Image: Eilidh Robertson

Oakfield Farm Turkeys

For a truly traditional Christmas centerpiece, Oakfield Farm’s oven-ready Bronze Turkeys are a standout choice.

These turkeys are reared free-range, roaming woodlands by day and retreating to a cosy polytunnel at night.

Their natural diet combines cereal-based feed, foraged insects, vegetation, and even the occasional windfall apple, ensuring rich, flavourful meat.

Each turkey comes beautifully wrapped in butcher’s paper and tied with a festive ribbon, complete with cooking instructions to help you achieve the perfect roast.

Orders are open online, but act fast – collection is available only on December 23 at Oakfield or Arngask Farm.

WeeCOOK pies can be delivered or collected in time for Christmas. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The WeeCOOK Kitchen

The WeeCOOK Kitchen in Angus is offering a range of festive dishes for Christmas collection.

Their Christmas offerings include their highly celebrated pies, such as the Fishwife Pie, a multi-award-winning dish featuring Arbroath Smokies and Scottish fish.

They also offer a selection of four festive pies for £16.50 and free delivery in Arbroath, Carnoustie, Monifieth, Broughty Ferry & Dundee on December 22.

Orders can be placed online, with the option for collection from their Arbroath base or through their “Pies by Post” delivery service.

Conversation