Forfar gala art project makes sun-kissed toonie even brighter

By Graham Brown
July 16 2021, 12.23pm Updated: July 16 2021, 12.25pm
Business owners Amanda Richards, Carol Malone, Katherine Begg and Rodger Anderson with Lynne Devine and Scott Ballantyne of Forfar Action Network launch gala art.
Forfar artists and businesses have shrugged off the disappointment of losing the town’s gala week to the pandemic with a colourful array of art for shoppers to enjoy.

The gala art project was unveiled on Friday after an enthusiastic response from local artists to the Forfar Action Network idea.

When it was decided gala week couldn’t go ahead because of Covid, town centre shops and businesses were asked if their windows could become gallery space.

From left: Carol Malone, Scott Ballantyne, Amanda Richards, Katherine Begg, Lynne Devine and Rodger Anderson.

Almost 30 businesses have already responded, with the hope more will follow during the summer.

Rolling programme

FAN chairman Stuart Pirie said the group is delighted with the response so far.

Stuart added: “It should be seen as a rolling programme so we’re keen that others not yet involved feel they can join in by getting in touch with forfaractionnetwork@gmail.com

“Shops and artists will be paired up to make as big a splash in Forfar as we can.”

An art workshop for young people is going ahead next week, led by local artist Victoria Wylie.

Plans are also being finalised for a graffiti jam event which will see street artists paint a variety of walls and panels in the town.

Forfar councillor Lynne Devine, a member of FAN, said: “It’s really coming  together now, although it has been a bit of a last minute dash.

“Thanks to everyone involved for their enthusiasm to make the town busier and buzzier!”

Taking part

The participating businesses are:

West High Street – R Anderson Carpets, Re-Invented, Granny Betty’s Larder, Lusso, Forfar library, Andrew Begg, Quarryside Crafts, S-Mart, Splashout Bathrooms.

Castle Street – Naturelle, HNB Inc, Dream Hair, The Duke’s Barber Shop, Robbie & Nicoll, Forfar Bathrooms, Ewart Butchers, Cashley’s at The Cross, Poundstretcher.

East High Street – Nanotech, Angus Pets and Aquatics, New Hope Homestyle, Travel Your World, Bruce Locksmiths and Hardware, Kenny’s Café, Blondies Hair and Beauty, Satin and Silk Bridal Boutique, The Broom Closet.

North Street –  Computer Den, Robert Watt the Butchers.

The Cross – McLaren the Bakers, Hunter’s Jewellers.

The artists involved in the programme so far are Thomas Durie, Ruth Wilson, Nicola Williamson, Diane Selbie, Victoria Wylie, Carol Sinclair, Suzanne Thomson, Glenda Robertson, Jacqui McNeill, Tabitha McDonald, Jenny Simpson, Kaya Eggleton-Hunter, Karen Esplin, Andrea Sayers, Shona Barr, Stuart Whyte, Cindy Morrison, Mary Daun, Lewis Simms, Willow Forrester, Angelina Panay, Teagan Bruce, Alex Mitchell, Kirsty Baxter, Jan Ballantyne and Aleksandra  Zylinska.

