Football enjoyed by all ages thanks to new Arbroath scheme

A new initiative in Angus is offering opportunities to play football to people aged five to 75.

Arbroath FC Community Trust wants to open the sport to everyone, regardless of age or gender, through its Player Pathway scheme.

Already three local groups have signed up – Arbroath Walking Football Club, Arbroath Lads’ Club and Arbroath High School former pupils.

Shelley Hague, Arbroath FC Community Trust chairwoman, said: “The Arbroath Player Pathway is a collaborative partnership between clubs and the Arbroath FC Community Trust designed to help football in Arbroath become more sustainable and to provide opportunities for all players who wish to play the game.

“The Player Pathway provides football for children and youths from 5 to 17 years old.

“Now with the new groups joining up we can offer football to the over 50s and even to those in their 60s and 70s.

“We want to help football in Arbroath become more sustainable and to provide opportunities for all players who wish to play the game.”

She added: “Arbroath FC Community Trust will put in place the governance, assistance and funding to ensure that football, and all pathway member clubs, thrive.

“We want to enable all players to go from the very bottom of the pathway and still be playing when they get to the very top.”

Walking football

Jim McNairn, Arbroath Walking Football Club, said: “We are delighted to be joining the Arbroath Player Pathway to continue to provide for our current members and to attract new ones.

“Walking Football promotes cardiovascular fitness and the positive social and health impact has been proven in many studies.”

Arbroath Lads

Craig Paterson of Arbroath Lads Club, added: “Arbroath Lads Club are delighted to be part of the Arbroath Player Pathway.

“We look forward to working with Arbroath FC Community Trust to improve the grassroots football opportunities for the young people of Arbroath.”

The trust was founded in November 2020 and is now a pillar of the Arbroath community. Its community football academy has more than 500 members.