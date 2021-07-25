Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Football enjoyed by all ages thanks to new Arbroath scheme

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 25 2021, 5.00pm Updated: July 26 2021, 9.36am
Shelley Hague of the Arbroath Community Trust Football Academy
A new initiative in Angus is offering opportunities to play football to people aged five to 75.

Arbroath FC Community Trust wants to open the sport to everyone, regardless of age or gender, through its Player Pathway scheme.

Already three local groups have signed up – Arbroath Walking Football Club, Arbroath Lads’ Club and Arbroath High School former pupils.

Shelley Hague with young players.

Shelley Hague, Arbroath FC Community Trust chairwoman, said: “The Arbroath Player Pathway is a collaborative partnership between clubs and the Arbroath FC Community Trust designed to help football in Arbroath become more sustainable and to provide opportunities for all players who wish to play the game.

“The Player Pathway provides football for children and youths from 5 to 17 years old.

“Now with the new groups joining up we can offer football to the over 50s and even to those in their 60s and 70s.

“We want to help football in Arbroath become more sustainable and to provide opportunities for all players who wish to play the game.”

Kevin Middleton, Shelley Hague, Mike Burnett of Walking Football and Mike Caird, Arbroath FC.

She added: “Arbroath FC Community Trust will  put in place the governance, assistance and funding to ensure that football, and all pathway member clubs, thrive.

“We want to enable all  players to go from the very bottom of the pathway and still be playing when they get to the very top.”

Walking football

Jim McNairn, Arbroath Walking Football Club, said: “We are delighted to be joining the Arbroath Player Pathway to continue to provide for our current members and to attract new ones.

“Walking Football promotes cardiovascular fitness and the positive social and health impact has been proven in many studies.”

Arbroath Lads

Craig Paterson of Arbroath Lads Club, added: “Arbroath Lads Club are delighted to be part of the Arbroath Player Pathway.

“We look forward to working with Arbroath FC Community Trust to improve the grassroots football opportunities for the young people of Arbroath.”

The trust was founded in November 2020 and is now a pillar of the Arbroath community. Its community football academy has more than 500 members.

