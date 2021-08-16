Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Probe as Montrose man in his late 90s targeted by bogus caller

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 16 2021, 1.51pm Updated: August 16 2021, 2.36pm
North Esk Road in Montrose, where the pensioner was targeted. Photo: Google Street View.
North Esk Road in Montrose, where the pensioner was targeted. Photo: Google Street View.

Police are investigating after bogus callers targeted older people in Montrose including a man in his late 90s.

Two incidents took place in the town over the weekend and officers believe they are connected.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are currently investigating two incidents involving bogus callers which took place in Montrose on Saturday August 14, which we believe to be linked.

“About 9am, a man walked into a house in a sheltered housing complex in Western Road, and claimed to the resident that he was there to check radiators.

“While within the address he stole a quantity of money.”

The spokesman added: “Later, about 8.15pm, a man attended at an address in North Esk Road and convinced the resident – a man in his late 90s – to allow him entry into his home on a similar pretence.

“The householder attended in each room with the bogus caller, and it would appear that an attempt was made to take a wallet from the address, which was unsuccessful.”

Description of suspect

Police say the man who went to both addresses is described as being white and in his late 30s or possibly 40s,

He was wearing a navy blue top and trousers, and at one of the properties he also wore a hi-visibility vest and a blue lanyard.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the force, referencing incident 1213 of August 14, or give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers.

The incidents in Montrose come after reports that a man in Dundee was targeted by a bogus workman last week, when he entered a house and demanded £1,300.

Bogus callers safety advice

Police have also issued advice about dealing with potential bogus callers and staying safe at home.

Officers suggest four key actions if someone turns up at your door:

  • Lock – keep your front and back doors locked.
  • Stop – if possible, don’t open your door until you’ve seen who is there, whether this be through a view hole, out of a window, or something similar.
  • Chain – use a security chain on your door.
  • Check – only let callers in if they have an appointment to see you, or if they are genuine and have appropriate ID.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier