Probe as Montrose man in his late 90s targeted by bogus caller

Police are investigating after bogus callers targeted older people in Montrose including a man in his late 90s.

Two incidents took place in the town over the weekend and officers believe they are connected.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are currently investigating two incidents involving bogus callers which took place in Montrose on Saturday August 14, which we believe to be linked.

“About 9am, a man walked into a house in a sheltered housing complex in Western Road, and claimed to the resident that he was there to check radiators.

“While within the address he stole a quantity of money.”

The spokesman added: “Later, about 8.15pm, a man attended at an address in North Esk Road and convinced the resident – a man in his late 90s – to allow him entry into his home on a similar pretence.

“The householder attended in each room with the bogus caller, and it would appear that an attempt was made to take a wallet from the address, which was unsuccessful.”

Description of suspect

Police say the man who went to both addresses is described as being white and in his late 30s or possibly 40s,

He was wearing a navy blue top and trousers, and at one of the properties he also wore a hi-visibility vest and a blue lanyard.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the force, referencing incident 1213 of August 14, or give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers.

The incidents in Montrose come after reports that a man in Dundee was targeted by a bogus workman last week, when he entered a house and demanded £1,300.

Bogus callers safety advice

Police have also issued advice about dealing with potential bogus callers and staying safe at home.

Officers suggest four key actions if someone turns up at your door: