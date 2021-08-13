Police probe as bogus workman barges into 88-year-old’s Dundee home demanding £1,300

Police in Dundee are investigating after a bogus workman entered an 88-year-old’s home before demanding £1,300 in cash.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the pensioner’s home in the Menzieshill area.

A man is understood to have pushed his way in before confronting her and demanding to be paid.

The family of the elderly woman have described the ordeal as “very troubling”.

‘A number of similar incidents’

A relative said: “A young man came to the door and then went away again.

“Some time later an older man came to the door and barged into the house.

“He was demanding to paint the garage door that day and wanted £1,300 in cash.

“It was very troubling incident as this is an elderly woman who lives on her own.

“The police officers that visited said there had been a number of similar incidents in the area that day.”

Increase in scams during pandemic

It is understood a 94-year-old man in the area may also have been targeted in a similar fashion.

Local councillor Charlie Malone has condemned those responsible and described the attempt to secure cash from the pensioner as “despicable”.

He said: “Sadly during the pandemic we have seen an increase in the number of scams.

“Most common are those targeting the elderly and vulnerable in our communities and that is despicable.

“I would urge everyone to heed the warning given by the police and for residents and family to keep a close check on elderly folk within society.

“To target the vulnerable and the elderly and use such tactics to extort money is understandably shocking.

Police investigation launched

“We all have a part to play in ensuring that these rogue traders are not allowed to pray on those who they see as an easy target.”

Police are now investigating a number of similar incidents involving bogus workmen which occurred in the same area on August 11.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries after a report on Wednesday August 11 of bogus workmen in the Menzieshill area of Dundee.

“We would ask people to be vigilant and if they see anyone acting suspiciously, then contact police on 101.”