Speculation over future of Dundee boss James McPake ends as MK Dons appoint Liam Manning

MK Dons have ended their managerial search after appointing former West Ham academy coach Liam Manning.

That ends any speculation over the future of Dundee manager James McPake with Manning leaving Belgian side Lommel to take charge in Milton Keynes.

It is understood McPake was one of four candidates the English League One side were looking at to replace departed manager Russell Martin.

#MKDons are delighted to announce the appointment of Liam Manning as Head Coach. Full story 👉 https://t.co/iHNo338nPP pic.twitter.com/12OfO7qv5b — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) August 13, 2021

However, there was no approach to speak to the Dens Park boss as the Dons moved to appoint Manning.

The 35-year-old has previously been academy director at New York City before heading to Belgium.