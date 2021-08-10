Dundee boss James McPake opens up on reported MK Dons interest

James McPake says he is “flattered” by reported interest in him from MK Dons but has reiterated his full focus remains on Dundee.

The Dark Blues boss was linked with the vacant manager’s job at the English League One side last week.

McPake has reportedly been considered by the Dons after former Scotland international Russell Martin left for Swansea City.

And the Dens Park gaffer insists any speculation over his future should be seen as a positive assessment of the work done by everyone at the club over the past few months.

“My full priority is Dundee Football Club but I am flattered that there has been speculation,” McPake said.

“But this club has been fantastic for me and my full focus is on them.

“I think it’s a compliment for our players as well because, without them, that speculation wouldn’t be there.

“The same goes for all the staff here at Dens.

“As a player, you are always flattered when another club shows interest in you. This is the first time as a manager there has been any speculation so I am flattered.

“But the work I do for this football club will never change.

“They have been great with me, they gave me my chance as a manager. Dundee took a chance on me as a player when I was written off.

“They gave me a start with coaching and then the chance to be the manager of this fantastic football club.”

MK Dons after quick appointment

There remains no official approach from MK Dons to Dundee to speak to McPake.

The Milton Keynes club kicked off their League One campaign with a 3-3 draw away to Bolton Wanderers with Dean Lewington in caretaker charge.

It has been reported they are keen to make a permanent appointment before the end of the week.

Odds-on favourite for the job with the bookies is former West Ham youth coach and New York City academy director Liam Manning, currently manager of Belgian side Lommel.

Also in the running according to bookies are Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, Brentford coach Alan Steele and former England captain John Terry.