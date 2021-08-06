Dundee manager James McPake insists full focus is on Celtic clash despite MK Dons link

Dundee boss James McPake insists his only focus this weekend is preparing his side for the daunting task of facing Celtic away.

The Dark Blues boss was today linked with the vacant manager’s job at English side MK Dons.

Former Scotland international Russell Martin left the League One outfit to join Swansea City last week and it has been reported Dons have been impressed with the job done by McPake at Dens Park.

McPake is reportedly on their shortlist, though former St Johnstone and Chelsea man Jody Morris is the bookies favourite to land the job.

There has been no official approach to Dundee from MK Dons.

Despite all that, McPake says he is only interested in one thing this weekend – figuring out how to get a result at Parkhead.

Asked about the reported MK Dons interest, the Dens boss replied: “My full focus is on Sunday.

“We’re going to a place where there will be a lot of fans in and a good atmosphere.

“It’s still Celtic, a massive football club. Yes, they missed out on their title but they are desperate to win it back and have pressure to win every single game.

“We’re going there on Sunday to face a really good Celtic side and we’ll need to be at our very best.

“I would be foolish to think about anything other than Sunday’s game.”

‘We know what we are going to face’

Much has been made of the troubles the Hoops have found themselves in at the start of this season.

New manager Ange Postecoglou led the team to a first win under his stewardship on Thursday night as they beat Jablonec away from home in the Europa League.

That was after Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers and then fell to defeat in their opening league game against Hearts last week.

McPake, though, knows just how big a challenge his newly-promoted side will face on Sunday.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“We had a tough week last week preparing for St Mirren with players missing, got injuries and a red card.

“It’s been good having a full week and clearing a few injuries up.

“We know what we are going there to face. We are a team that’s just come up from the Championship, they are a side who won nine titles in a row.

“Yes, they are hurting, but any time you go into Celtic Park you need to be at your very best to come away with anything.

‘Believe’

“You just look at the players they have, they are still a very good side. They still have top class players throughout their squad.

“It will be a massive challenge and to get anything we’ll have to be at our very best.

“I’m looking forward to that challenge, it’s one of the reasons I wanted to get to the Premiership – to challenge myself against these top managers.

“We believe with the work we have put in we can get a positive result.

“To do that, Celtic have to be off their game a bit and we need to be right at the top of ours.”

Injury update

The Dark Blues had a number of players absent last week due to self-isolation rules and injury.

Some returned for the 2-2 draw with St Mirren but McPake says he will have more back this weekend.

Liam Fontaine, Shaun Byrne and Alex Jakubiak are all expected to be in contention once more while Christie Elliott has shrugged off the injury that saw him limp off against St Mirren.

However, they will be without Danny Mullen (ankle) and Cammy Kerr (knee) for some time yet. Max Anderson will also miss out through suspension.

Mullen was stretchered off early on against the Buddies while Kerr picked up a knee injury in the win at Montrose.

On the injury front, McPake said: “We are waiting for an opinion from a surgeon on Danny Mullen to see if it requires surgery.

“Cammy is still in a brace.

“Everybody else is fine.”

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.