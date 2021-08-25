‘Don’t forget these refugees’: Angus campaigner’s Syria aid plea as attention focuses on plight of Afghans

As the eyes of the world remain firmly fixed on Afghanistan, an Angus charity champion is urging locals not to forget the plight of Syria’s refugees.

Former district nurse Irene Gillies is ready to open the doors of Brechin’s Mechanics Hall on Thursday and Friday for the latest aid collection to help those living in challenging conditions just inside the Lebanon border.

Irene has been a dedicated supporter of Edinburgh Direct Aid’s work to help Syrians whose lives have been shattered by the conflict in their homeland.

They now live in the huge refugee camps inside Lebanon, having fled the civil war which has raged for a decade.

What began as a peaceful uprising has left more than 380,000 people dead and devastated cities throughout the country.

Local support

Irene said the community response from Brechin and the wider Angus to her aid appeals is always overwhelming.

She said: “It is still a terrible situation there that families are living in.

“The situation is Afghanistan is also dreadful, but we cannot forget about Syrian refugees.

“Because of the whole pandemic situation and other factors, the last load of aid which we gathered in Brechin months ago has now just managed to reach those who need it.

“Hopefully the channels are now back open and once this collection is gathered and sent to Edinburgh it will find its way to the refugees quite quickly.

“We usually hold collections in the cathedral, but because of the pandemic restrictions moved the last one to the Mechanics Hall and set it up there.

“It’s only a couple of days to collect things in Brechin but everyone was fantastic the last time and I am sure they will support us again this time.”

The collection point at the Mechanics will run from 9am to 5pm on Thursday and 9am to 1.30pm on Friday.

Winter approaching

Alongside the usual demand for toiletries, sanitary goods and nappies, jotters and pencils for children, winter clothing will be needed as those in the camps prepare for the onslaught of severe weather.

Irene continued: “Some of the houses in the refugee camp where our aid goes had to be demolished so they are back to living in harsher conditions.

“Winter clothing and footwear as well as blankets, but not downies, are badly needed.

“We are usually overwhelmed with donations and I hope it will be the same this time.

“We will then get it taken to Edinburgh for it to hopefully reach these families as soon as possible.”