New Angus Glens Rotary Club makes flying start in projects at home and abroad

A new Angus Rotary Club has emerged from the gloom and restrictions of the Covid pandemic.

The Angus Glens group is the international organisation’s first new club in Britain this year.

Behind the scenes work has been going on for a number of months, but the club formally marked its milestone arrival into Rotary at a weekend charter ceremony.

The group has been forming since the beginning of this year, but Covid restrictions prevented face-to-face meetings.

However, the growing membership of 21 has already been involved in a number of local and overseas initiatives.

Its flying start has included spending £1,200 to fund two shelterboxes bound for Haiti following the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake which struck the Caribbean island nation’s Tiburon Peninsula earlier this month.

The natural disaster claimed more than 2,000 lives and left in excess of 12,000 Hiatians injured.

Each shelterbox contains essential equipment including a family tent, blankets, groundsheet, water storage, cooking utensils and mosquito nets for those who have lost their homes.

The new club’s first president, well-known Angus farmer James Arnott said the membership is drawn from the wider Kirriemuir area.

He said: “Despite the restrictions of the pandemic, members have been active by running two afternoon tea delivery events, litter picking and assisting with funding for a defibrillator at Kilry.”

The Rotarians have also sent tools abroad and been involved in a partnership with Kirriemuir Community Council to transform an old phone box into a book swap library.

Mr Arnott added: “With the relaxation of restrictions, we were delighted to be able to meet at Mains of Coul farm to celebrate the granting of the Rotary charter.

District Governor-elect Ken McLennan made the charter presentation to Mr Arnott.

He wished them well for the future in pursuit of the Rotary’s ideals by helping their local community and those internationally.

The presentation was attended by around 55 people including the new Rotarians, their families and guests from neighbouring Rotary clubs.

Mr Arnott added: “I’m honoured to be elected as president of the club, with members covering a wide range of business and practical experience.

“I am particularly pleased that the membership includes a solid base of young, active and keen new members and am confident of success now and in the years to come.”

The new club meets at Kirriemuir’s Thrums Hotel on the first and third Thursdays of each month.

New members are welcome and anyone interested in joining should contact Mr Arnott at james@coulangus.com