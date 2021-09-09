Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Title-holder Mitchell hunting valuable British GT points haul in Oulton double-header

By Graham Brown
September 9 2021, 7.45am Updated: September 9 2021, 9.43am
Angus ace Sandy Mitchell's hopes of holding onto his British GT title remain alive. Supplied by McMedia.
Reigning British GT champ Sandy Mitchell says a big points haul from the season’s penultimate double header is a must.

Cheshire’s Oulton Park and the 17 turns of the undulating 2.6-mile circuit await the 21-year-old Forfar Lamborghini racer this weekend.

Mitchell and teammate Adam Balon remain firmly in the championship mix in their Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

Sandy Mitchell in action in the #1 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by McMedia.

The young Angus factory driver said: “We’ve two one-hour races this weekend at Oulton, before the final two-hour race at Donington next month.

“And we’re only 19.5 points off the championship lead.

“There’s a load of points up for grabs over the next three races.

“This weekend we just need to make sure we finish ahead of our main rivals for the title and close the gap.

“Do that and we give ourselves a strong chance of winning the title at Donington.”

The British Racing Drivers’ Club SuperStars programme ace added: “Of course we know that won’t be easy, because this year especially the standard of competition in the championship is fiercely tough.

“But Adam and I are certainly up for the challenge,” said the Black Bull Whisky and Lamborghini Edinburgh-backed driver.

Podium

The duo finished on the podium at Snetterton last time out and Mitchell is a fan of the parkland Cheshire track.

Mitchell and teammate Adam Balon were on the podium at the last outing at Snetterton. Supplied by McMedia.

“We all know how fast Oulton is,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic circuit to race on and we know it suits the Lamborghini well.

“I’m confident we’ll be mixing it at the front of the field in both races.”

The Barwell Motorsport sister car of Dennis Lind and Leo Machitski leads the title table heading to Oulton.

While Mitchell and Balon will do all they can to haul in their teammates, the season-long performances of the two Huracans have put Barwell into the box seat of a teams’ championship which could be sealed with a round to spare.

And while a Covid-enforced absence from the championship’s Spa-Francorchamps round in July dented Fifer Jonny Adam’s hopes of becoming a five-time British GT champion, the 37-year-old and teammate Andrew Howard will also be aiming to reap a big weekend score in the Beechdean Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

