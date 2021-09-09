Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Imagine being together for 60 years’: Dundee couple reveal the secret of a happy marriage

By Emma O'Neill
September 9 2021, 7.48am Updated: September 9 2021, 9.43am
Dundee couple diamond wedding
Christine and Andrew Cochrane celebrate 60 years of marriage. Supplied

“I wasn’t enamoured,” laughed Christine Cochrane as she recalled the first time she met her husband.

“We met up the town somewhere. On Sunday nights you would just walk back and forward up the town,” the 83-year-old said.

“It’s what we did in those days because you didn’t have money to sit and drink.”

But despite Christine’s initial reaction, Andrew has now been her husband for 60 years.

Dundee couple diamond wedding
Christine and Andrew were wed in 1961. Supplied

And as the couple celebrate their Diamond Wedding, they have revealed the secret of their “very happy” marriage – work together.

Andrew approached Christine while she was on one of her Sunday night walks with friends.

“You know what they’re like when they’re that age,” she said.

But despite a less than stellar first impression, Andrew, who worked for Scottish Hydro, did win Christine’s heart.

And they are now celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

You’ve got to work together and that’s what we’ve done.

Christine Cochrane.

Meeting in 1957, the couple went steady for three years before Andrew popped the question.

“It was on Christmas day – he didn’t get on bended knee I’m afraid. It wasn’t very romantic,” she said smiling.

But Christine, a retired nurse, was so ecstatic to be engaged, that the couple were wed just eight months later.

“You don’t really do things like that these days,” she added.

Wedding at the Cathedral

The couple married at St Andrew’s Cathedral in the Nethergate on September 9, 1961, before celebrating with friends and family at a hall on Tay Street.

“It was a big occasion,” she recalled. “It was a grand celebration with lots of bridesmaids and family.”

The couple then set off to Arbroath on honeymoon, enjoying the coastal train journey to the seaside town.

Christine added: “I think diamond weddings are probably a thing of the past.

“When you tell young people they go ‘Oh dear, imagine being together for 60 years’.

“But they have been very happy years, very happy.”

Dundee couple diamond wedding
Christine said the key to a long marriage is sharing everything. Supplied

While the Covid pandemic has put plans on hold to celebrate her diamond wedding anniversary in Spain, Christine said she and Andrew, 83, will still have a small celebration together.

She said: “It’s a bit disappointing I can’t see my family right now – I have one daughter and a grandson and granddaughter. But we will still go out for a drive and maybe dinner to celebrate.”

Christine said the most important thing couples can do for a long marriage is to work together.

“If you don’t work together, it just doesn’t work.

“You’ve got to share everything – if they’re washing the dishes, you’re drying them.

“You’ve got to work together and that’s what we’ve done.”

